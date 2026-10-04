‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Looks Gorgeous in Throwback Lifetime Role

In 2022, Tatyana Ali appeared in the Lifetime TV movie, “Vanished: Searching For My Sister.” The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “After her twin sister disappears, Jada disguises herself as her sister and takes matters into her own hands …” On Friday, October 2, Lifetime shared a throwback video on Instagram, giving fans a look at Ali’s starring performance, and the clip has attracted a lot of attention.

Tatyana Ali’s Fans Praise Her Acting

The caption reads, “From the ballroom to a search for answers, @tatyanaali always keeps us watching. Watch Vanished: Searching For My Sister now, only on Lifetime.” Fans praised Ali in the post’s comment section. “Love this for herrrrrr,” a comment reads. “This was so good! Great acting!!!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I remember watching this amazing movie,” “@tatyanaali is my favorite actress and she did awesome in this movie and i love her performance!!,” and “Absolute ammmmazing…. From ballroom to looking for answers!!!!!”

Ali got her start in the entertainment industry at a young age, and when she was six, she landed a role on “Sesame Street.” However, arguably her most memorable role was as Ashley Banks in the hit ‘90s series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The series starred Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro, and ran from 1990 to 1996. She also had a successful music career and competed on “The Masked Singer” Season 3.

Now, she’s back on everyone’s screens as she competes on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 alongside professional partner Jan Ravnik. Ravnik also reacted to the clip with two clapping hand emojis as a show of support.

Tatyana Ali Makes Comeback With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ali is currently competing on the ABC dance competition, and she spoke to Us Weekly about the support she has received from loved ones, who have helped her care for her two sons, Alejandro Vaughn and Edward “Aszi.” She shares her children with her husband, Vaughn Rasberry. “Like any working mom, I have a village to help me,” she said. “I have moms back home who are helping me out. My parents, you know, moms need a village. They’re helping me a lot.”

The former “The Young and the Restless” actress also has her family’s support inside the ballroom. “My dad is here, and my friends and their kids, and yeah, you want to make your family proud, but it’s also nice to know you have a cheering section.” She said she is having an “incredible time” on the show, and fans hope she will be around much longer.

Tatyana Ali’s Incredible Career

In a 2021 interview with Allure, Ali reflected on her time on set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” including the different hairstyles she tried. “A hairstylist on Fresh Prince gave me the top curl, and then she was doing the bottom and burnt my forehead,” she said. “It’s funny now, but it wasn’t funny at the time. I had a big burn mark on my forehead, but at least I had the bangs to cover it.”

She also revealed that the right people were working behind the scenes and understood how to care for her hair texture. “We had some Black hairstylists and barbers that came in and out,” she said. “But we worked with old-school people who were trained at NBC, and, in a sense, they were trained to do everything.”