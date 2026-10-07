Cruz’s Fate Is Confirmed in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 — Don’t Miss an Episode

There has been one question on the minds of all fans throughout the summer. What would happen to Cruz on “Chicago Fire” Season 15?

The “Chicago Fire” Season 14 finale made it clear that lives were in danger. Then, in the summer, NBC confirmed that Joe Minoso was leaving after 14 seasons on the series. So, it seemed certain that something would happen to him in that building fire. Would he die? Would he choose to walk away from a dangerous career for his family? Everything is explained in the premiere, and we have all the details to make sure you don’t miss a beat.

How to Watch ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Live

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “New Blood” Episode 1501 — Pictured: (l-r) Joe Eichorst as Jansen, Da’Vinchi as Marcus Burke, K.C. McNeil as Hollis, Matthew Daddario as McCaffrey — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

The “Chicago Fire” Season 15 premiere airs tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 7. From that point onward, the show will air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. There is still a chance that a three-way crossover will happen, changing the timings of some “One Chicago” shows, but for now, “Fire” is sandwiched between “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD.”

If you have cable, then you can easily watch the series, as you’ll have access to NBC. If you don’t have cable, then you’ll want to look at cord-cutting services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. They make it possible to watch multiple broadcast networks without the need for a traditional cable company.

Don’t have the option to watch live? The good news is that all NBC shows head to Peacock the day after they air live. You’ll be able to stream “Chicago Fire” Season 15 on Thursdays starting at around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. This is also where you’ll be able to watch all other episodes of the “One Chicago” franchise in the same place.

What to Expect on ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15

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The new season will quickly get into the events of the building fire. This includes how Pascal is written out, and the start of the exit storyline for Cruz. Everyone knows he’s leaving, but it’s not clear just how Firehouse 51 will say goodbye to him.

There are plenty of other storylines to cover, though. Severide is now a captain, but at the end of Season 14, he had a decision to make. Would he remain at Firehouse 51, or would he take on the job at OFI? After all, this is a man who has tried to run from OFI a lot, and he’s always ended up back there.

As the cast teased new probies, the premiere will also introduce us to them. Of course, they are there for more than one episode, and it’s time to see what type of firefighters they are set to become. Can they get along? Will they listen to instructions well? Can they make Firehouse 51 proud? This is a chance to bring new blood into the firehouse, which happens to be the title of the premiere episode, “New Blood.” So, it’s time for the “Chicago Fire” writers to step away from the toxic traits and follow through with genius storytelling.

“Chicago Fire” Season 15 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.