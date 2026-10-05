Don’t Miss a Beat of ‘CIA’ Season 2 — How to Watch and More

Whether you’re watching live or waiting until the next day, you need all the details to check out “CIA” Season 2. The new season premieres tonight, Monday, Oct. 5, and there are some changes to the time slot.

Yes, the season has moved to the fall. After some concerns about the first season, with delays and showrunner changes, the second season has been pretty smooth sailing behind the scenes. Now it’s time to see how the team deals with the mole being exposed and Colin learning that the love of his life didn’t die after all.

When and How to Watch ‘CIA’ Season 2

CBS “Dead Drop” — CBS Original Series CIA, scheduled to air on Monday, Oct. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first episode airs tonight, and then new episodes will air on Mondays on a weekly basis. There’s a change to the time slot, with the “FBI” spinoff moving to the 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot. Everything is moving forward an hour with CBS opting not to have an hour of comedy to kick off the week.

All episodes will air on CBS, and there are multiple ways that you can watch the channel live. Of course, there is the old-school option of watching with your cable provider. If you don’t have one, you can choose to watch with Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and other similar platforms.

Paramount+ also has a live viewing option, and it’s worth having this streamer if you love CBS shows. “CIA” and other shows head there the following day, so you can stream new episodes of “CIA” from 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesdays.

What to Expect When ‘CIA’ Returns

CBS “Dead Drop” — CBS Original Series CIA, scheduled to air on Monday, Oct. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Much has changed within the series now that the mole situation has been handled. Colin and Bill are on the same team, with Bill no longer looking into what his partner could be hiding. This opens the door for them to get to know each other better.

Colin will need a friend. At the end of the first season, Toni returned “from the dead,” and it opened everything up to Colin. He had been played, and that hurt, especially considering his personal feelings for his former partner. Now he may need to work with her again, but he’s not exactly going to trust anything she says. At least Bill has made it clear that he isn’t interested in lying and deceiving.

However, Bill has his own issues, as he is lying to the woman he loves. She has no idea that he is now working with the CIA because nobody can know about this. It’s sure to create more problems between the two of them, as she will be able to tell that he’s hiding something from her.

That’s not the only personal storyline Bill has going for him. The synopsis for the “CIA” Season 2 premiere tells fans that Bill is returning to work after the death of his father. That’s sure to come up the more he finds himself delving deeper into the world of espionage.

As for the first case of the week, Bill and Colin will be pulled into the murder of a DEA agent, and there will be a mini “FBI” crossover, with Scola joining the case. Like the first season, there will be weekly cases, but there’s sure to be some bigger season-long arc to keep an eye on.

“CIA” airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS and streams the following day on Paramount+.