Fangs for the Memories – 12 Vampire Movies and Shows Streaming Now on Netflix

October is here, and that means Halloween is just around the corner. So, to get in the mood for spooky season, Netflix has you covered with 12 incredible vampire movies and television shows to watch.

Twilight

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Travel to Forks, Washington with Bella Swan, who is played by Kristen Stewart, as she moves from Arizona to go and live with her estranged dad Charlie, played by Billy Burke. In the town, she begins attending school, where she meets the Cullen family, including Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, who just so happens to be a vampire.

He tries his best to stay away from Bella, but can’t resist the pull, and the two begin a romance. However, she is hunted by another vampire named James, played by Cam Gigandet.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

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Edward and his family leave the town of Forks following an accident, with Bella being heartbroken. She tries to get over it and pass the time by taking part in thrilling activities such as riding motorcycles and cliff-diving. During that time, Bella also seeks out her childhood friend, Jacob, played by Taylor Lautner, and they spend a lot of time together, growing closer.

However, when Edward returns, she is forced to choose between the two.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

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In the third installment of the popular movie franchise, Bella begins to worry about growing older than Edward and wants him to turn her into a vampire. But the idea does not go over well with her friend Jacob, who is now a werewolf. And despite the vampires and werewolves hating one another, they have to come together when a group of vampires seeks revenge and enters Forks.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

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The final saga of the franchise was so big that it was split into two parts. In the first movie, Edward and Bella begin planning their wedding and ultimately tie the knot, much to the dismay of Jacob. The two leave on their honeymoon, but are quick to return after Bella becomes pregnant.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

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After giving birth to her daughter, a vampire-human hybrid named Renesmee, Bella is turned into a vampire to save her life. As she adjusts to her new life, the two also begin to get comfortable as a family, but they are disrupted by the Volturi, a coven that is in charge of the laws over the vampires, and is upset that they brought an “abomination” into the world in the case of their daughter.

Castlevania

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Castlevania is a fantasy series, following Dracula, who lost his wife in a brutal execution, and now releases horrors into the mortal world. It’s up to the monster hunter Belmont (Richard Armitage) and his allies, which include Dracula’s son Alucard (James Callis), to stop him and save humanity.

Day Shift

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Jamie Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, who poses as a pool cleaner to cover for his real job, which is a vampire hunter. While business hasn’t been very busy, he is forced to rejoin the vampire-hunting union that had previously kicked him out. Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Scott Adkins, Steve Howey, and Snoop Dogg all make appearances in the supernatural action comedy.

Interview with the Vampire

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The television series, which is a spin on Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name, follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a queer brothel own who is made immortal by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Legacies

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A four-season drama that takes place in the same universe as The Vampire Diaries, Legacies is a sequel to the popular series, following Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the first of her kind vampire-werewolf-witch tribrid. She enrolls at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, which is led by Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis).

Midnight Mass

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After serving four years in prison for a drunk driving accident, Riley returns to Crockett Island, which is home to 127 souls. The new priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), also arrives on the island, but when mysterious things start happening, people look to those that they deem are outsiders.

Night Teeth

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In a world where Vampires and humans coexist peacefully, chauffeur Benny’s (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is introduced to a new world by two mysterious girls (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry). With that, he is thrown into the underworld in Los Angeles to save the city after Victor (Alfie Allen) goes rogue.

Vampires vs. the Bronx

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Friends Miguel (Jaden Michael), Bobby (Gerald W. Jones III), and Luis (Gregory Diaz IV) try to save their favorite bodega from falling victim to gentrification, but also discover a bigger plot and nearly become victims of many bloodthirsty vampires. They fight back in an effort to save their home.