Hit Movie Franchises to Binge Watch This Weekend on Hulu

Need a good movie franchise to binge this weekend?

Hulu has got you covered!

The popular streaming service has so many incredible options, but here are three very popular franchises in which fans can watch every single movie available!

Ghostbusters

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The Ghostbusters franchise takes fans on a wild journey as three fired university scientists begin a business in New York City dedicated to catching ghosts, and with that, end up helping save the world. The original movie came out in 1984, starring Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, and Harold Ramis as Egon Spengler. Dominating the box office the year of its release, they went on to film a sequel titled “Ghostbusters II,” which was released in 1989. The movie was set five years after the events that occurred in the first film, with the Ghostbusters being sued and put out of business due to the destruction from the battle. But, they must reunite when a new threat emerges.

In 2021, the third installment of the popular franchise came out, starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, with Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles. The movie was set three decades after the sequel, following a single mother and her children who inherit an Oklahoma farm from her estranged father, Egon Spengler.

Then, in 2024, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire came out, which was the fourth film in the series, once again starring Coon, Wolfhard, Grace, Russ, Hudson, and Potts. In the movie, which is three years after their last adventure, the family relocates to New York City to help reestablish the Ghostbusters.

There’s also Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, which came out in 2016 and is a comedy film that served as a reboot of the original film and starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Chris Hemsworth.

Available On Hulu

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters ll (1989)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Ghostbusters AfterLife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Die Hard

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The Die Hard franchise first took over the big screen in 1988 with the release of the first movie, which is based on Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. The first film, which stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia, with Reginald VelJohnson, William Atherton, Paul Gleason, and Hart Bochner in supporting roles, follows a New York City police detective (Willis) who has to save a group of hostages from terrorists in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a Christmas party.

The second movie, which came out in 1990, also took place during Christmas, with Willis’ character, John McClane, waiting for his wife at the airport when terrorists take over the air traffic control system. The third installment came in 1995, with McClane, an NYPD Lieutenant, being caught up in a mysterious terrorist who threatens to detonate several bombs unless he solves puzzles around the city.

And then, there’s the fourth installment, “Die Hard With a Vengeance,” in which McClane has to stop a cyber-terrorist who hacks into government computers across the United States.

The fifth and final installment of the franchise, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” which came out in 2013, is available on Hulu, but only with an additional subscription.

Available on Hulu

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Live Free or Die Hard

Planet of the Apes

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Tim Burton’s “Planet of the Apes,” which came out in 2001, was the sixth installment of the film series and is based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle. It is a remake of the original film, starring Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Clarke Duncan, Kris Kristofferson, Estella Warren, and Paul Giamatti.

In 2011, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” came out, starring James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, and Andy Serkis. Serkis returned to the role for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in 2014, which takes place 10 years after the events of the prior movie.

Available on Hulu