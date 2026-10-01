‘West Wing’ Stars Reveal Potential Revival As a ‘Limited Series,’ Confirms OG Cast ‘All Will Be There’

One of the most critically acclaimed TV series of the late 1990s and earl 2000s, “The West Wing” took viewers inside the fictionalized presidency of Commander in Chief Jed Bartlet, played to Emmy-winning perfection by Martin Sheen.

While the show may have ended its run more than two decades ago, a series of confluences have been setting the stage for a potential revival.

A ‘West Wing’ Reunion

Netflix Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Allison Janney as Grace Penn “The Diplomat”

Stars Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney have reunited for Netflix drama “The Diplomat”— with Janney playing the president, and Whitford as her husband.

Seeing the two former co-stars back together again has been a nostalgic treat for “West Wing” fans, who are wondering if a reboot or revival may be in the cards.

Potential Revival?

Getty The cast of “The West Wing” (L-R) Richard Schiff (as Communications Director Toby Ziegler), Allison Janney (as Press Secretary C.J. Cregg), Bradley Whitford (as Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman), Martin Sheen (as President Josiah Bartlet), Rob Lowe (as Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn), Moira Kelly (as political consultant Madeline Hampton) and John Spencer (as Chief of Staff Leo McGarry).

In addition, Whitford has also recently reunited with “West Wing” writer/creator Aaron Sorkin to star in a Broadway revival of Sorkin’s play “A Few Good Men” (which was made into an acclaimed feature film by director Rob Reiner).

Added to that, Whitford recently received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where many of his “West Wing” co-stars were on hand to celebrate with him.

During an interview with Variety coinciding with the ceremony, Whitford was asked about Sorkin’s remarks back in 2024, pondering revisiting “The West Wing” during a celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary.

“I just got a couple of ideas for episodes just walking around the White House,” Sorkin said at the time. “Like, ‘why didn’t we ever do this? Why didn’t we ever do that?’”

Getting the Band Back Together

Reminded of Sorkin’s comments, Whitford said he’ll do everything in his power to make it happen.

“I’ll work him, I’ll work him,” Whitford said of trying to entice Sorkin to a mount a “West Wing” revival.

“It could be a limited series of some kind,” Whitford mused.

Also attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was Whitford’s co-star Dulé Hill, who likewise commented on his hopes for a “West Wing” revival.

“I always say that’s a question for Aaron Sorkin,” Hill said, explaining Sorkin was in the driver’s seat.

Should it actually happen, however, Hill doesn’t anticipate much difficulty in reassembling the cast. “If he writes it, then I will come,” he declared. “I think if he writes it, then we all will be there.”

Ultimately, Hill saw a potential revival as an opportunity to open minds to fresh possibilites within the political spectrum

“Sometimes I wonder though where things are in the world,” Hill added. “Things are so outlandish, I don’t know how you dramatize any of that. With him writing, it would be a lovely thing to hopefully steer the collective consciousness of our society back toward humanity and connectivity and understanding.”









