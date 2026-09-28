All of the Major Names Appearing at 90s Con 2026

Millennials won’t want to miss this year’s 90s Con, which is set to bring together a massive lineup of stars from some of the most iconic TV shows and films of the decade. The convention will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford for a three-day event running from October 16-18.

There will be plenty of recognizable names at 90s Con 2026, with some of the biggest stars including John Stamos, who will make his first-ever appearance alongside his beloved “Full House” cast. Stars from “Hocus Pocus,” including Thora Birch, and Melissa Joan Hart of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” will also be on hand to take photos and meet their fans.

Here’s a full list of all the stars set to attend 90s Con 2026.

All the Celebrity Guests Confirmed for 90s Con 2026: Stars From ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘The Nanny’ ‘Melrose Place,’ & More

Getty Rachael Leigh Cook attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

It’s only a few weeks away until some of the most well-known stars of the 1990s gather together for an amazing three-day celebration of nostalgia at 90s Con. Taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, kicking off on Friday, October 16 and running all weekend, the convention will bring fans heartwarming cast reunions, memorable stars, and plenty of throwback moments.

According to Thats 4 Entertainment, a current list of confirmed celebrity attendees includes:

A massive “Full House” reunion: John Stamos (making his first-ever appearance at 90s Con) alongside Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber.

Selma Blair- “Cruel Intentions”

Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Renee Taylor, Madeline Zima, and Nicholle Tom- “The Nanny”

Busy Philipps- “Dawsons Creek”

Larry Brantley- voice of Wishbone

Patrick Duffy, Christine Lakin, Staci Keanan, Sasha Mitchell, Christopher Castile, and Angela Watson- “Step by Step”

Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, Jason Marsden, Tobias Jelinek, Larry Bagby, and Kenny Ortega- “Hocus Pocus”

Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker- “Perfect Strangers”

Rachael Leigh Cook- “She’s All That”

Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, Grant Show, Rob Estes- “Melrose Place”

Getty 1998 The 7Th Year Of Melrose Place. (L To R) John Haynnes Newton, Kelly Rutherford, Rob Estes, Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Jamie Luner, Josie Bisset, Michael Calabro.

Tara Reid- “American Pie”

Jane Seymour and Joe Lando- “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”

Larisa Oleynik, Darris Love, Meredith Bishop, and Natanya Ross- “The Secret World of Alex Mack”

Oleynik spoke to People about reuniting with her former castmates: “To get to reunite and reminisce with the cast of ‘Alex Mack’ is such a gift. We hope the fans are as excited to share with us as we are with them! I’m very much looking forward to celebrating my favorite decade with some of my favorite people.”

Lorenzo Lamas- “Renegade”

Ross Hull and Vanessa Lengies- “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, and Jenna Leigh Green- “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

Musical Guests Attending 90s Con 2026 Including NSYNC

Getty N’SYNC on MTV Total Request Live in MTV’s Times Square studios in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

90s Con 2026 is also going to be a special treat for those who loved listening to their favorite boy bands growing up. The convention will see beloved 90s music stars like Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and both JC Chasez and Joey Fatone of NSYNC.

Zac Hanson, the drummer and youngest of the boy band Hanson, will also be there all weekend long. Currently, his brother, Taylor Hanson is particpating in this season’s “Dancing With the Stars” with his pro partner Britt Stewart.

Celebrating all things of the 1990s, 90s Con 2026 will take place from October 16-18 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. For tickets and photo opportunities with the stars, head to thats4entertainment.com/90scon.