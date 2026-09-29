Heartbreaking New Details Emerge in the Passing of Beloved ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dennis Haskins

“Saved By The Bell” star Dennis Haskins, who portrayed the role of Principal Richard Belding, has passed away at the age of 75. News of his death on Sept. 28 was confirmed to TMZ, with his agent, Jay Schachter, issuing a statement.

“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved- I mean absolutely LOVED- his fans,” he said, also speaking about his love for the fans. “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

When the news was published, no information surrounding his cause of death was released, but now more information has come out.

Dennis Haskins Was Quietly Battling Parkinson’s Disease

Haskin’s ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, told TMZ that the actor had been dealing with a private health battle that led to him “cutting off communication with his closest confidantes.”

“We’re told Dennis ended up in an assisted living facility — and multiple sources tell us he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” the outlet writes, adding that Quinones explained to them that Haskins “didn’t want anyone to know that he was suffering from his illnesses.”

As a result, he would not any phone calls or text messages from his friends when asked how he was doing.

Tributes Pour In For Dennis Haskins

Following news of his passing, many paid tribute to Haskins, including Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the popular sitcom.

“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply,” Voorhies wrote on Instagram. “We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Mario Lopez also posted in honor of Haskins, writing, “RIP Dennis Haskins. Everyone’s favorite principal! #SBTB #MrBelding.”

Many fans shared tributes as well.

“That high pitched laugh of the absolute goober of a principal 😂 But he cared about his students. Rip Mr Belding/Mr. Haskins. You were a great one,” one person commented.

“This heartbreaking for kids of the 90s. I think for a lot of kids without fathers, Mr Belding was a father figure to them. He was always understating and gave great advice,” another person wrote.

“Sad to hear Dennis Haskins has passed away. Growing up, seeing Mr Belding on tv was the norm, today a part of my childhood has died. Thanks for the memories Sir,” a fan posted.

“So many people grew up with Mr. Belding. 💔 Dennis Haskins gave us a character we’ll never forget. Rest in peace. 🙏,” another fan said.

“RIP Dennis Haskins. 💔 Mr. Belding was such an unforgettable part of so many childhoods. “Saved by the Bell” won’t feel quite the same without him. 🙏,” one fan stated.