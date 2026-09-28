Beloved Actress Bravely Confronts Masked Intruders Attempting to Enter Her Hollywood Mansion

Actress Monet Mazur had a terrifying encounter on Saturday, September 26, when three masked intruders tried to enter her home. Mazur, best known for her role in the CW series “All American,” was home at the time, and security cameras reportedly showed individuals trying to enter her Hollywood Hills home, the New York Post reports.

Monet Mazur Confronts Masked Individuals

The outlet reports that three people dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks entered Mazur’s property at around 11:30 p.m. “while the actress was inside with her dog.” She saw them on her security cameras and confronted them, and they fled.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called and “searched the surrounding area, including by helicopter, but no suspects were found,” the New York Post reports. The outlet also reports that footage obtained from the security cameras shows Mazur outside her home with her dog while police officers investigated. “Pepper spray was visible on the doormat outside the residence following the attempted burglary,” they report.

The New York Post reports that the attempted break-in at Mazur’s home, which is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million, is not the first property in Hidden Hills that has been targeted, and there have been several burglaries in “affluent hillside neighborhoods where homes can offer sweeping views while remaining tucked away from major streets,” the outlet writes. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Monet Mazur’s Successful Career

Mazur is the daughter of artist Ruby Mazur, and she has had a long career in the entertainment industry, working as a model and actress, with some of her roles including the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and series “Castle,” “CSI,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” However, her most popular role is arguably on “All American,” where she plays Laura Fine-Baker. She has had this role since 2018. The show will end with Season 8.

In a 2024 interview with Deadline, Mazur discussed her character and what she was excited for fans to see. “The extreme gift of being able to be on a show for six seasons…the fans, at times, can also create the storylines,” she said. “We all see what they say on comments in chat rooms and articles and stuff. There’s things that they have invented, like ship names. So there’s some really neat things that happen, I think. I’m afraid to say anything else …”

Mazur gives a glimpse into her life on social media, but she gave a personal interview to Stoned Immaculate, discussing details about herself that fans may not have known, including that her middle name is Happy. She also revealed her favorite song to dance to his “‘Holiday’ by Madonna, any party, any dance floor,” and that she is a skilled baker.

Mazur was asked if she could be “anyone in history for a day,” who would she be? To which she replied, “In history is a deep question, but off the cuff, Julia Fox. Because wouldn’t you love to know what the (expletive) is going on inside that brilliantly insane head for a day?”