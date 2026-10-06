‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dennis Haskins’ Cause of Passing Revealed

Dennis Haskins’ cause of death has been revealed following the “Saved by the Bell” star’s passing at 75.

Haskins died from Parkinson’s disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The document lists Parkinson’s disease as the immediate cause of death.

He Quietly Struggled With the Disease

The actor’s battle with the disease had not been publicly known before his death. His ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, told TMZ that Haskins had kept his diagnosis private in recent years, even cutting off communication with some close friends and confidants.

Haskins spent his final years in an assisted-living facility. According to Quinones, he stopped returning calls and texts from her and others because he did not want people to know he was dealing with health issues.

Haskins, who was born in Tennessee, died Sunday, Sept. 27, according to the Dimples Karaoke Bar in Burbank, California.

“It’s a tragic loss,” his agent, Jay Schacher, told PEOPLE.

“Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken,” Schacher wrote.

Haskins became widely known for playing Principal Richard Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” which debuted in 1989. The NBC sitcom centered on Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and his friends at Bayside High School.

The series also starred Dustin Diamond, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies. “Saved by the Bell” ran for four seasons through 1993.

Haskins continued playing Belding after the original series ended, reprising the role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which ran from 1993 to 2000.

Tributes Pour In

Following his death, Dimples Karaoke Bar paid tribute to Haskins, who was a regular at the Burbank establishment before it closed about 11 years ago.

“Dennis was a staple at Dimples,” the bar’s Instagram account wrote.

“A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved ‘second home.’ He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that,” the caption continued.

The bar said Haskins had fallen ill “about eight years ago” and confirmed that Parkinson’s was among the conditions he had kept private.

“He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, “What do I even say?” So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life,” the post read.

Dimples said Haskins did not want attention surrounding his illness and remembered him as someone who loved performing and connecting with others. The bar said he was at peace and “probably entertaining the people in the sky.”