James McAvoy Reveals ‘Band of Brothers’ Co-Star Bullied Him on Set

James McAvoy says a fellow actor bullied him on the set of “Band of Brothers” during his first day as a professional actor. The Scottish star shared the experience during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Monday, October 12. Meanwhile, RJ Mitte pitched a darker “Breaking Bad” reboot idea just days before his tragic passing.

James McAvoy Says the Bullying Happened on Day One

According to Page Six, James McAvoy was discussing the 2001 HBO miniseries when Cohen showed him a promotional cast photo. McAvoy confirmed that the person he accused of bullying him appeared in the picture. However, he refused to reveal the actor’s identity.

James McAvoy did make one clarification. He said the person was not David Schwimmer, who was not pictured. The photo included several members of the ensemble cast, but McAvoy did not single out anyone else by name. Those actors included Scott Grimes, Donnie Wahlberg, Neal McDonough, Kirk Acevedo, Ross McCall, Frank John Hughes, Adam James and Philip Barantini.

As reported by Us Weekly, the incident happened while the cast filmed a crowded bar scene. McAvoy had joined the production for one episode, playing Private First Class James W. Miller in the fourth episode, “Replacements.”

Why James McAvoy Believes His Role Caused Resentment

James McAvoy explained that some actors had spent nine or 10 months working on the series. Despite that commitment, they sometimes received only a line in an episode, often followed by multiple episodes with no lines.

By contrast, James McAvoy had an arc across his episode and several scenes. He also had many lines. He suggested that the difference may have frustrated some of the actors who had been on the production much longer.

“One of the guys in that picture decided to bully me,” James McAvoy said, according to Page Six. He stressed that it happened on his first day as a professional actor after leaving acting school.

He recalled that the actor gathered some friends around him. They stood pointing at him and laughing for about three minutes. The incident took place during the bar scene, with many cast members present.

Two Co-Stars Stepped In to Help

The experience was not entirely negative. James McAvoy said actors Dexter Fletcher and Robin Laing noticed what was happening and took him aside. They invited him to spend time with them instead.

According to Us Weekly, McAvoy recalled Fletcher and Laing telling him, “Come hang with us, man.”

The Actor Gives the Experience a Mixed Rating

Despite the difficult first day, James McAvoy said the rest of his time on “Band of Brothers” was much better. He rated that first day a two out of 10, but gave the overall experience a nine.

The series, created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, followed American troops during World War II. It earned critical acclaim and won major awards, including the Emmy and Golden Globe for best miniseries in 2002.

In other news, William Shatner auctioned his kidney stone for $75,000 in 2006 to raise money to put a family of five in a house.