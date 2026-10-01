After months of competitions, alliances, blindsides, twists, and more than a few unexpected moves, “Big Brother” Season 28 is finally coming to an end.

Tonight, the final three Houseguests will battle it out for the $750,000 grand prize, but only two players will make it to the final jury vote. Before the winner can be crowned, there is still one more HOH competition, another eviction, and one final decision that will determine who sits next to the eventual winner.

Yep, it all comes down to this.

Let’s be real, there is no room for mistakes in the finale. Every competition, deal, and decision made throughout the season could come into play when the jury decides who deserves to take home the grand prize.

And we’ll be tracking all the big moments… live.

Who Made It to the ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Finale?

After Dee was evicted during Week 11, the final three Houseguests heading into the finale are:

The final three have made it through 86 days of competitions, alliances, twists, and evictions, but only two will make it to the final jury vote.

For those who have been following the Live Feeds, the final HOH competition has already started.

HOH Competition: Round 1 & Round 2

The competition is played in three rounds. First, the winner of Round 1 automatically advances to Round 3, while the other two Houseguests face off in Round 2.

Paramount Taylor Brown, Devens and Drew Campbell for “Big Brother” Season 28 Finale

Next, the winner of Round 2 then joins the Round 1 winner in the final round. Then, the winner of Round 3 will become the final HOH and have the power to decide which of the other two Houseguests joins them in the final two.

Round 1 Winner: Taylor

Taylor Round 2 Winner: Devens

Before Round 3 Takes Place…

We took a break from the comps to check in with the jury. Season 26 winner Chelsie Baham sits down with the first six jurors for a roundtable discussion about the final three and what each player accomplished this season.

Dee joins the group and shares that Taylor won the final HOH before choosing to evict her during Week 11. From there, the jurors weigh in on the remaining players and their paths to the finale.

Melody wishes Drew had used his opportunity to take Devens out of the game himself. Yash and Barrett, meanwhile, point to Taylor’s awareness of the house dynamics as a major part of her game. Not everyone agrees, though, with some jurors questioning whether Taylor stayed too far in the background.

As a “Survivor” alum, Devens’ ability to survive despite having a target on his back also comes up during the discussion. However, Barrett and LaLa raise concerns about the advantages he had along the way, saying they were “too big of an advantage” to simply overlook.

Honestly, the finalists have very different cases to make to the jury. And, the discussion shows that the jurors are considering more than just who made it to the end.

Who Won the Final HOH Comp?

Paramount Rick Devens for “Big Brother” Season 28

Yep, this is the competition everyone has been waiting for, because one decision here determines who gets a shot at $750,000 and who gets evicted live tonight.

Round 3 Winner (a.k.a. Final HOH): Devens

With the final HOH confirmed, Devens must now choose which of the other two Houseguests to evict. And who to take to final two with him.

Devens votes to evict Drew.

That means Drew becomes the 7th member of the jury, while Devens and Taylor are the final two Houseguests hoping to win “Big Brother” Season 28.

Drew Chats With Julie After Being Evicted From BB28

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 23

As Drew leaves the house, Devens apologizes to him once again, and Drew responds:

“It’s the right move I think… It just hurts man.”

During his interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Drew admits he believes Devens could go on to win the game.

“I think he’s going to win this whole thing…”

When Julie asks if he saw the eviction coming, Drew agrees that he did, explaining that he “was the bigger target” sitting next to Taylor.

Julie then jokes that Drew wins Best Hair, but he’s quick to give Barrett some credit, joking back that he “might have me beat.”