Who Is ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Newcomer Allie Newman?

The Charleston crew is officially returning to our screens! Bravo recently released the trailer for season 12 of “Southern Charm,” revealing that the hit series will return on November 12. OGs Shep Rose and Craig Conover are back, while most of last season’s cast will also return for another round of drama, including Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Salley Carson, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Molly O’Connell, Charley Manley, and Whitner Slagsvol.

While the trailer introduces viewers to brand new developments within this group, including a wild revelation about a “love child” involving one of the cast members, it also kicks things off with the introduction of “Southern Charm” newcomer Allie Newman, who appears to have her own share of ups and downs this season.

‘Southern Charm’ Newcomer Allie Newman Is Caught in a Love Triangle in Season 12

Bravo

The “Southern Charm” season 12 trailer is off to a wild start as it opens with the cast’s trip to Maui, Hawaii. In the clip, provided by Bravo, Whitney Sudler-Smith drops a major bomb when he asks the group, “There’s an elephant in the room which we kind of need to address. The assumption is that one of you has a love child.”

Although fans won’t know who the baby drama pertains to until they watch the season, the camera pans to the season’s newbie, Allie Newman, who shares a photo with Madison LeCroy and says, “I’ll show you the baby.”

However, Newman is at the center of some drama this season when another clip shows Craig Conover revealing that she had a romantic past with Austen Kroll. In fact, Salley Carson, who has not denied the fact that she has been crushing on Kroll, is seen telling him, “I know that you went on dates with her, but you kept it a secret.”

But the trailer shows Newman connecting with fellow single Charlestonian Whitner Slagsvol, who asks her out on a date. However, Slagsvol isn’t the only one vying for her attention, as he’s also seen sending half-naked pictures to Venita Aspen and taking her out on a pottery-making date that looks reminiscent of the movie “Ghost.”

Unfortunately for Slagsvol, things don’t appear to go quite as planned. A scene sees Newman unafraid to call him out and stand up for herself as their budding romance seemingly takes an unexpected turn.

“You pretend to be such a nice guy,” Allie tells Slagsvol, “but you will [expletive] somebody over that you made trust you.” Ouch.

Newman Works as a Model & Knows the Cast of ‘Southern Hospitality’

A Bravo bio for Newman reveals that she is going to be a major catalyst for the season, even if she isn’t intentionally trying to stir up any drama. Her bio also appears to reveal that she’ll be part of a major storyline: “Allie joins the group and immediately, yet inadvertently, causes multiple Charmers to butt heads. She sets in motion a series of events that will uncover one of Charleston’s most scandalous and well-kept secrets.”

According to Us Weekly, Newman comes into the group as a friend of Aspen’s and Kroll’s former love interest. Taking a look at her Instagram, Newman works as a professional model, with her bio noting that she is signed to Directions USA Models, a “powerhouse modeling agency.”

Several of Newman’s modeling photos and personal snapshots on Instagram have been liked by her fellow “Southern Charm” co-stars and stars of “Southern Hospitality,” with her social media activity suggesting that she may have strong ties to the Charleston area.

In a close-up modeling photo shared in June, Charley Manley commented “OBSESSED,” while “Southern Hospitality” star Molly Moore wrote, “I just barked at my phone.” In a bikini-clad photo shared in July, Taylor Ann Green, who will be making an appearance on season 12, wrote, “🤤🔥,” while Michols Pena shared, “😍.”

“Southern Charm” season 12 premieres on November 12 on Bravo.