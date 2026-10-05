Southern Charm Season 12 Trailer Teases Secret Baby, Love Triangles & More Big Moments

“Southern Charm” is coming back with no shortage of surprises.

The Season 12 trailer dropped Monday, October 5, offering the first extended look at what’s ahead for the Charleston crew. Between a mysterious baby rumor, increasingly complicated romances and the return of a familiar ex, there is a lot packed into the first preview.

Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Whitner Slagsvol and Shep Rose return for the new season, with newcomer Allie Newman joining the group.

“Southern Charm” Season 12 premieres Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

A Secret Baby Rumor Leaves the Cast With Questions

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The trailer’s biggest mystery emerges during the cast’s trip to Maui.

“There’s an elephant in the room which we kind of need to address,” Whitner Sudler-Smith tells the group. “The assumption is that one of you has a love child.”

The revelation gets an immediate reaction from Austen, who covers his face and says, “Oh, my God.”

Madison, meanwhile, wants proof.

“Is there a picture or not?!” she asks.

Apparently, there is. Allie offers to show the group the baby, prompting Madison to remark, “Wow, that’s a beautiful baby.”

The trailer stops short of revealing who the rumor involves, leaving one of Season 12’s biggest questions unanswered.

Austen Kroll Finds Himself in the Middle of a Complicated Love Triangle

Austen’s love life looks anything but straightforward this season.

He and Salley are still navigating their “friends with benefits” arrangement when she discovers he has also been spending time with Allie.

“I know that you went on dates with her, but you kept it a secret,” Salley tells him.



Then Molly enters the picture.

Austen tells Craig that he “went home with Molly last night,” which eventually leads Salley to confront her.

“The fact you went home with Austen is [expletive] crazy,” Salley says.

Molly pushes back, reminding her that she and Austen are “not exclusive” before adding, “Y’all are not dating!”

Whitner also gets caught in a romantic tangle of his own. He discusses making plans with Allie, while Venita reveals that he sent her a photo of his chest earlier that same morning.

Later, Whitner and Venita appear to go on a date, leaving Allie wondering, “Who does Whitner like?”

Shep Rose Reconnects With Taylor Ann Green

Another familiar face makes an unexpected return when Shep reconnects with ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

After revealing that Taylor sent him a surprise text, Shep is later shown warmly greeting his ex. The reunion quickly gets Craig’s attention.

“I go, ‘Shep, this is delusional. You just told me you might marry Taylor, but you said you want to [expletive] every girl,’” Craig says. “I think he’s a lost [expletive] soul.”

The rest of the trailer suggests Season 12 won’t slow down from there. Madison tells Craig to “get that finger out of my face” during one heated exchange, Salley and Venita find themselves at odds, and another moment spills behind the scenes as Molly runs after Madison with members of production visible nearby.

From unexpected reunions to new romances and one very big unanswered question, the Charleston crew has plenty waiting for them when “Southern Charm” returns.

“Southern Charm” Season 12 premieres November 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.