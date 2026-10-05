Jeff Lewis Addresses Rumors of Falling Out with Andy Cohen, Reveals Where They Stand Today

“Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen have been friends for two decades, but it’s fair to say that friendship has encountered a few bumps in the road along the way.

In fact, a rumor has been floating around that Lewis and the “Watch What Happens Live” host have had a falling out.

During a recent interview, Lewis explained the nuances of their friendship, and revealed where things between them are right now.

They’ve Gotten on Each Other’s Nerves

Play

Lewis —who recently returned to Bravo with the spinoff “Still Flipping Out” — has become beloved by fans who appreciate his caustic sense of humor.

Cohen, however — not so much.

Appearing in a new episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Lewis set the record straight.

“I don’t think we’ve ever hated each other but we have absolutely gotten on each other’s nerves,” Lewis admitted, but added a caveat: “I’ve gotten on his nerves more than he gets on my nerves.”

Andy Can Be ‘Sensitive’

Getty Jeff Lewis & Andy Cohen in 2013.

The issue, Lewis explained, was that Cohen is more “sensitive” than he is.

“It’s crazy because on his show, he’s joking, joking, joking,” Lewis explained.

“But he can get wounded,” he added. “He can take the jokes [but] not all the jokes. Like, for me, people go low and I think it’s funny. You can’t go too low with him.”

According to Lewis, that has led to some fractures in their friendship.

“We had so many — not falling out — but we’ve had so many pauses together that I don’t want to do that anymore,” he admitted.

“I really am trying to navigate, ‘Don’t say that, Jeff. It’s a joke, but he’s not gonna think it’s funny. Maybe everyone else in the room is gonna think it’s funny, but he won’t,’” he added.

An Apology to Andy

Bravo Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas

Back in November 2025, while appearing a BravoCon, Lewis spoke with Us Weekly about having gone too far with some jokes he made about Cohen at the fan convention.

“I thought I killed it, but Andy did not,” Lewis said, revealing that Cohen found some of his remarks to be “inappropriate and insensitive” upon hearing them.

“I have apologized,” Lewis said at the time, explaining he wasn’t expecting to hear back from Cohen immediately after texting him an apology.

“Look, I know this guy. We’ve known each other for 18 years. He vents and, look, I sincerely did apologize,” he added. “Now I gotta give him time to cool off. My experience with him, he’ll get back to me in one to three weeks.”

Addressing Cohen, he jokingly added, “I’ll talk to you in three weeks, Andy.”

‘Still Flipping Out’

Play

In addition to his SiriusXM show on Cohen’s Radio Andy channel, Lewis can also be seen on “Still Flipping Out.”

“The new series follows former ‘Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis as he navigates the demands of his hit SiriusXM show on Radio Andy, an eponymous design empire, and everything in-between,” reads the synopsis.

‘The king of controlled chaos with a charged personality, Jeff is as outspoken as ever, but this time the mic is always on. As he works to balance his professional and personal lives, his trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him and still somehow survive him,” the synopsis adds.

“Still Flipping Out” airs Mondays on Bravo.