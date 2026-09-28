Where Do Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos Stand Today After Their ‘Flipping Out’ Fallout?

Jeff Lewis is returning to Bravo with “Still Flipping Out,” but one familiar face from his original series has remained out of his life for years.

Lewis and Jenni Pulos spent more than a decade together on “Flipping Out,” and their friendship went back even further. That relationship ended during season 11 following a heated argument that ultimately resulted in Pulos leaving Lewis’ business and the two going their separate ways.

In the years that followed, Lewis made several attempts to repair the relationship. Pulos did not publicly accept those offers, and by 2024, Lewis said his feelings about a possible reconciliation had changed.

With Lewis now returning to Bravo more than seven years after “Flipping Out” ended, here’s where things stand between the former friends.

Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos’ Friendship Ended During ‘Flipping Out’ Season 11

Play

Lewis and Pulos’ fallout played out during the 2018 season 11 finale of “Flipping Out.”

Their final argument centered on Pulos’ desire to pursue acting opportunities while working with Lewis. Pulos said she had turned down an opportunity involving a Nicolas Cage movie because it would have required her to be away for two weeks.

Lewis disputed the idea that her work with him prevented her from acting. The conversation escalated, with Pulos saying she felt Lewis had repeatedly minimized her career ambitions.

Ultimately, Lewis told Pulos that it was time for her to focus on her own career.

“I think it’s time for you to move on and I’m eternally grateful to you because I would not be here if it were not for you,” Lewis said. “I feel like you need to focus 100 percent on your career.”

The end of their relationship was emotional for both.

“Some people come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. I thought it was going to be a lifetime, but I’m grateful to him for so many things,” Pulos said on the finale.

Lewis Reached Out to Pulos but Didn’t Get a Response

Play

By January 2020, Lewis said he regretted his role in their falling out.

On his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live,” he revealed that he sent Pulos a message asking if she would consider meeting with him.

“Hi, Happy New Year. I hope you and your family are happy and healthy. Would you be open to meeting with me sometime? I don’t feel good about what happened between us and I’m very sorry for my role in it,” Lewis recalled writing.

Pulos did not respond.

“I’m still waiting on that response,” Lewis later said. “She ghosted me!”

Lewis said he understood that she might not have been ready to reconnect and stressed that he wasn’t seeking an apology.

“I am not looking for an apology, that’s not why I am doing this,” he said. “I want to feel okay on my end. I am in a place now where I have let go of whatever hurt, anger, and I want to clear up my end of things.”

Lewis later revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that he and Pulos had crossed paths at a restaurant. He attempted to send her drinks and dessert, but both were declined.

“So, I kind of got my answer there,” Lewis said. “She’s not ready.”

Jeff Lewis Later Said Some Things ‘You Can’t Come Back From’

Play

By 2024, Lewis’ position on a reunion had shifted.

During an appearance on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Lewis suggested that too much had happened between them for him to be ready to revisit the relationship.

“Sometimes, we take things too far that you can’t come back from,” he said.

The former friends have not publicly reconciled since then.

Lewis is now preparing for his Bravo comeback with “Still Flipping Out.” The new series will follow his work on Radio Andy, his design business and his personal life.

“Lewis navigates the hilariously unpredictable nature of his professional and personal lives as his trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him, and still somehow survive him,” Bravo said in its synopsis. “Jeff Lewis can still flip out when he wants to, and he calls that personal growth.”

“Still Flipping Out” premieres Monday, September 28, on Bravo