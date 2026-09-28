‘The Voice 30’ LIVE Recap & Spoilers – Blind Auditions, Night 4 (09/28/26)

There’s still time to turn those red chairs. And “The Voice” Season 30 is giving more Artists a chance to claim a spot on a Coach’s team tonight! After kicking off the season with a three-night premiere event, the Blind Auditions are continuing with Part 4, and the Coaches still have plenty of decisions ahead as they listen for voices that could take them all the way.

Yep, the competition is starting to take shape, but there are still plenty of spots to fill. Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are each looking for Artists who bring something special to their teams. And with every chair turn comes another decision for the singers: Which Coach will help them make the most of this opportunity?

Honestly, it seems like there could be some big moments ahead tonight. Who will have multiple Coaches fighting for them, will anyone earn a 4-chair turn, and where will each Artist decide to go? We’re about to find out.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results.

Cade Mower, 35 – Bluffdale, UT

Song: “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Bryan Jaymes, 39 – Baton Rouge, LA

Song: “Every Time You Go Away” by Paul Young

“Every Time You Go Away” by Paul Young Chair Turns: 3 (Adam, Queen, Riley)

3 (Adam, Queen, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Allie Rae, 15 – Santa Fe, TX

Song: “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

“Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles Chair Turns: 3 (Riley, Kelly, Queen)

3 (Riley, Kelly, Queen) Coach Chosen: Team Riley; “First In” Activated

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Connor Closs, 23 – Middletown, NJ

Song: “Too Sweet” by Hozier

“Too Sweet” by Hozier Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Riley)

2 (Adam, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Adam

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Serrin Joy, 24 – Akron, OH

Song: “Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige

“Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Saade, 24 – San Francisco, CA

Song: “Oscar Winning Tears” by RAYE

“Oscar Winning Tears” by RAYE Chair Turns: 3 (Kelly, Queen, Riley)

3 (Kelly, Queen, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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Everett Bounds, 23 – Hesperia, CA

Song: “Drivin’ My Life Away” by Eddie Rabbitt

“Drivin’ My Life Away” by Eddie Rabbitt Chair Turns: 1 (Riley)

1 (Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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