‘9-1-1’ Star Required Emergency Surgery After Breaking Ankle While Performing Dangerous Stunt

An on-set injury while performing a stunt on hit ABC action drama “9-1-1” sent one member of the show’s cast to hospital to undergo surgery.

According to a shocking new report from Deadline, star Oliver Stark was one of four performers on “9-1-1” to be injured on the set, leading to a review of the series’ safety protocols while underlining the hazards involved in a stunt-heavy show on the fast-paced network-TV schedule requiring 22 one-hour episodes per year.

Several Stunt-Related Injuries

ABC

“Deadline understands that four performers, including star Oliver Stark, have sustained stunt-related injuries to varying degrees in recent months,” the outlet stated.

“While the incidents do not seem to be connected, the unfortunate timing does highlight the challenges with making a stunt-heavy show like ‘9-1-1’ on a broadcast network schedule.”

Deadline reached out to an ABC spokesperson, who declined comment.

Oliver Stark Required Surgery

ABC Oliver Stark in a scene from “9-1-1”

As Deadline reported, Stark was injured on the set while filming back in late August.

Stark, who plays Station 118 firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley on the series, reportedly broke his ankle, and was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery after a stunt went dangerously wrong.

“Sources close to production say that production continued in the wake of the incident and Stark has since returned to work,” Deadline added, noting that reports of Stark’s injuries did surface at the time, but details of the accident had not been made public until now.

“Sources tell Deadline that the stunt involved a firefighter swinging from a car over a set piece to the ladder truck,” the outlet added. “We understand that, during rehearsals, a stunt double sprained an ankle performing the same stunt and declined medical treatment, so no injury report was submitted to production.”

Several Stunt Injuries

Play

Per Deadline, sources claim that it’s typical for stunts on the set of “9-1-1” to be practiced with weighted bags so that stunt coordinators and members of the crew can get a handle on the weight distribution they’ll be dealing with once the cameras roll. Then, each stunt is rehearsed with stunt doubles to work out any potential problems before the actors become involved.

“In Stark’s case, we’re told the mechanics of the stunt were adjusted after the stunt double was injured,” noted Deadline. “Sources indicate that, still, Stark rolled his ankle over another performer in the scene.”

In addition to Stark and his stunt double both injuring their ankles on that same stunt, there were reportedly two other stunt-related injuries in the weeks that followed.

“In one incident, a stunt person injured their arm on a piece of the set that had jagged metal on it, requiring a hospital visit and stitches,” noted Deadline. “Within the last two weeks, another stunt performer was sent to the hospital after a stunt gone wrong. Sources close to production say the hospital trip was ‘precautionary’ after an ‘awkward landing’ on a platform designed to simulate a ground collapse resulted in a broken rib and minor compressed lung. It’s unclear whether this performer has returned to work.”









