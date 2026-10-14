Talented Actor Who Appeared in Movies With Russell Crowe & Eric Bana Passes at 74 — Tributes Pour In

A talented Australian actor who worked with a plethora of A-list stars has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Gary Waddell was born on August 7 in 1952 in Carlton, Victoria, Australia. Per FilmInk, he passed away after a long illness on Monday, October 12.

Waddell enjoyed a long and storied screen career that began in the 1970s. His first major credit came in the 1975 Australian drama movie “Pure S.”

His other notable big screen credits included 1980’s prison drama “Stir” alongside Bryan Brown, 1997’s crime movie “Heaven’s Burning” alongside Russell Crowe, 2000’s crime movie “Chopper” alongside Erica Bana, 2002’s comedy-drama “Dirty Deeds” alongside Brown again, 2002’s political drama “Black and White” alongside Robert Carlyle and Charles Dance, 2003’s comedy crime thriller “Gettin’ Square” alongside Sam Worthington, and 2022’s psychological crime thriller “The Stranger” alongside Joel Edgerton.

Other movies he appeared in included 1978’s drama “In Search of Anna,” 1988’s “Grievous Bodily Harm,” 1991’s “Sweet Talker,” 1993’s “Shotgun Wedding,” and 2012’s comedy-drama “The King Is Dead!”

Television credits included drama series “The Sullivans,” drama series “Heartland,” soap opera “Home and Away,” and drama series “Old School,” in which he appeared opposite Bryan Brown and the late Sam Neill.

His management, Sophie Jermyn Management, announced his passing on social media.

Gary Waddell’s Management Remembers ‘Wonderful Client’

Gary Waddell’s management, Sophie Jermyn Management, took to Instagram to announce the terrible news that he had passed.

The caption on their post, which shows a single picture of the actor, begins, “Sadly our wonderful client, Gary Waddell, passed away peacefully this week after living with dementia over the last few years.”

It continues, “Gary was one of a kind, a true artist in every sense of the word and his body of Australian work was so utterly impressive.”

In conclusion, it says, “The SJM team send their love to Gary’s family at this time. Thanks for everything, Gary – you will be missed. We’ve had a lot of fun over the years xx 💙💙💙.”

Once Waddell’s passing was announced, tributes to the talented actor started pouring in.

Fans Remember ‘Legend’ Waddell

In the comments section of the announcement of Gary Waddell’s passing, there are many tributary messages from his fans and friends.

One comment says, “Rest in peace mate, thank you for giving it your all even through that battle 🕊️ 🫂.”

Another one reads, “Sorry to hear the sad news. I enjoy his performances especially The King I’d [sic] Dead.”

Someone else wrote, “Vale Garry. Condolences to his family and to the SJM family. A talent a great person will be missed.”

One Instagram user simply said, “Twas a legend. Vale.”

A Facebook tribute from a friend references Louie and Phoenix, his long-term partner and his daughter, who he leaves behind. The tribute also says, “I loved him so much, what a hilarious, beautiful, charming, naughty, one-of-a-kind heart-of-[expletive]-gold-dude.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gary Waddell at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Gary Waddell’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.