Adam Sandler Hits Up a Nude Beach

Adam Sandler has had an incredible career, creating many memorable films, and another one is coming! TMZ obtained photos of the actor on a nude beach, and he appeared to greet one of the men who was enjoying the sunshine and fresh air.

First Look at Adam Sandler Filming New Movie

For the occasion, Sandler was not without clothes. He wore a green tracksuit with a white top and matching white sneakers. The photo shows a nude man grabbing the actor’s hand as he appears to walk away. TMZ reports the photo was taken “on the set of a new movie,” though it is unclear which movie. Another photo shows many more people lying nude on the beach.

Sandler is busy: two of his latest projects include filming for “Grown Ups 3” and “Time Out,” which is in post-production. But fans have already expressed enthusiasm about his new project after seeing the photos. “This movie will be good,” a comment reads. “Adam Sandler was just trying to film a movie and ended up getting the director’s uncut version,” another fan joked.

Other reactions include, “Pretty sure this is for grown ups 3,” “hilarious,” and “Even Adam Sandler can’t escape the unexpected plot twists on set! That’s definitely one behind-the-scenes moment nobody saw coming.”

Adam Sandler’s Incredible Career

In addition to having a prolific career, with some of his best-known films including “Grown Ups,” “Happy Gilmore,” and “The Waterboy,” Sandler has also won a slew of awards for his work, and he admitted in a candid interview with AARP in 2021 that he never dreamed of the success he has achieved. “I never thought of this in my life. I was always trying to just continue marching forward, but it’s random moments like this that are interesting,” he said. “It’s almost like flipping [on] the TV and seeing an old movie of yours. You just go, ‘Oh man, I used to be pretty damn skinny!’”

Sandler is known for surrounding himself with loyal friends and collaborators who he enjoys working with. “I’ve had the same team for a very long time, since [I was] a young guy, and I see they feel very close to what I’ve done and the choices I’ve made,” he said. “They’re a part of those decisions and thoughts, so it feels like [everyone feels] the ups and downs together.”

In January, Sandler accepted the Career Achievement Award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, and in his acceptance speech he joked about how he knew he was old, with points including “When I sit down, it sounds like a semi-truck driving over a family of lobsters cracking their knuckles and eating Pop Rocks,” and “My tongue only has one taste bud left. Everything I eat now tastes like oatmeal, except oatmeal which tastes like Vaseline,” People reports.

However, he also revealed that he was nowhere near being done making movies. “I don’t know how much time I have left: 60, 70 years, 80 tops, maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine,” he joked. “But I promise to every one of you here tonight, I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead, and at least 25 of them will be good.”