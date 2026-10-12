Amanda Seyfried Turned Down TV Project Because She Doesn’t Want to Do Sex Scenes: ‘Not Into It Right Now’

Amanda Seyfried is becoming increasingly choosy about the acting roles she decides to take on, and part of that criteria involves onscreen sex scenes.

Now that she’s entered her 40s, the “Mamma Mia” star admits she’s come to view simulating sex in a movie or TV show to be less appealing that it used to be, something she discussed while appearing on a panel hosted by the Hamptons International Film Festival.

‘Our Jobs Are Weird’

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Speaking with Alec Baldwin, who served as the panel’s moderator, Seyfried reflected on some of the stranger things actors are required to do.

“Our jobs are weird,” she told Baldwin during the onstage discussion, as reported by People.

“And as I get older, it gets weirder. We have to be romantic with people that we’re not romantic with,” she continued.

“Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it’s really uncomfortable. But I can’t believe back in the day I was just like, ‘We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out,” she added with a laugh.

“And it used to be so fun,” Seyfried admitted. “It was a non-thing. It was like, ‘I get to make out with a hot person today … And they’re paying me.”

That attitude, however, has shifted considerably. “I passed on a show where I would have have sex all the time because of the sex,” she said. “Doesn’t matter [who it’s with] … I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now.”

Of course, she also recognized that her feelings could change, depending on the part.

“Maybe if [the project] came along again [at a later point], maybe I’d be in a different space,” she shared. “But I don’t wanna deal with being naked with a stranger,” she said.

As she explained, becoming a parent has also factored into that decision.

“I have kids now who are paying attention to what I do,” says the mother of two, aged nine and six.

Her Kids’ Influence

Speaking about being a mom, Seyfried also detailed how her children — particularly her nine-year-old daughter Nina — are influencing her approach to fame.

“And so I have to be less of a pushover,” she said.

“The other day — this is so silly — but Nina, my daughter, and I were walking across the street [in Manhattan] … and a person on our side of the street asked for a picture, and I looked at my daughter, and I said, ‘No, I’m sorry.’ And then we walked across the street and I was like, ‘How was that for you, Nina? Was that okay?’ She’s like, ‘I’m very proud of you, mama,’” Seyfried recalled.

“And then we go to the coffee shop, and the coffee shop barista was like, ‘Can I have a picture?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’ll come back later.’ My daughter’s like, ‘I’m so proud of you for saying no.’ And I was, “What the [expletive]? She shouldn’t be saying this to me. I should be saying no,” she continued.

As a result, she’s come up with a new rule when it comes to fans asking for photos or autographs. “[If] I’m with my kids, I say no … whatever [they are] going through is more important than what I’m going through,” she explained.