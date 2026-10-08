Ben Affleck Jokes That Being Married to Kerry Washington Is ‘A Man’s Job’

Ben Affleck wanted Jennifer Garner to play Abigail Kimball in his new movie “Animals.” The role went to Kerry Washington instead, and Affleck, 54, plays her husband, who is dealing with a run for mayor and paying the ransom for their son.

The director said Washington’s real husband, Nnamdi Asomugha and professional football player visited the set. He joked about bonding with him through the role.

Ben Affleck Says He Can Relate to Nnamdi After Pretend Marriage to Kerry Washington

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The Kimballs’ son gets kidnapped, and the couple is advised to reveal their secrets to each other to get him back. Abigail had an affair. She accuses the Los Angeles mayoral candidate of putting a target on their backs through his hunt for political power.

Entertainment Tonight asked the stars if the Eagles cornerback visited her at work. “Yeah, he came to set and saw an early cut,” Washington answered. Affleck was asked how that visit went since he’s a Patriots fan. He claimed there was something bigger that brought them together.

“Nnamdi is no, no joke,” Affleck said. “I’m a fan just to begin with, but I had a deeper bond with Nnamdi,” he claimed. “After I had some time pretending to be married to her I was like, ‘I see you. I feel you. You’re doing a man’s job, sir. And I just had to tell you because I know this [expletive] is not easy.'”

Washington crossed her arms and told the Oscar winner enough. “He’s lucky, and so are you,” she added. The “Scandal” star has been married to the athlete since 2013, and they have two children. They’re raising a girl, Isabelle, and a boy, Caleb. The couple has kept details about their relationship private.

Washington revealed in March how they kept their marriage strong. “Couples therapy. I love it. I’m obsessed with couples therapy,” she told PEOPLE. “We just put it all out there and do the work.”

Why Jennifer Garner Declined the ‘Animals’ Role

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Garner, 54, and Affleck starred in 2003’s “Daredevil.” They married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. The co-parents of three children haven’t worked together again. But “The Accountant” star was ready to change that.

“I thought, God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It also has the added benefit of, like, both of us will see our kids more because we do a week and a week and back and forth. I thought, well, we can coordinate our schedules around it.”

Affleck originally planned to only direct the thriller, and Matt Damon was going to play Mark. His friend dropped out because of his commitment to “The Odyssey.” Garner didn’t think working with her ex-husband was a good idea because of their “baggage.”

It would’ve been interesting to see Garner and Affleck play a couple torn apart by their secrets while in the public eye. But it sounds like Affleck enjoyed his time with Washington.

“Animals” will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 9.