Ben Affleck Jokes About ‘Coming Up a Little Short’ as He Praises Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his co-parenting dynamic with Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, after their 2015 split and 2017 divorce. The “Gone Girl” star’s praise for his ex-wife follows his revelation that he first offered Garner a starring role in his new Netflix thriller, “Animals,” in which he appears alongside Kerry Washington.

Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Garner as a Parent

Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2013

Affleck will appear on the October 11 episode of NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.” In a preview clip, the Hollywood icon is seen opening up about co-parenting with Garner. Notably, they share three children: Samuel, 14; Seraphina, 17; and Violet, 20.

He began, “Their mom is spectacular, and always makes me feel like I’m coming up a little short.” He then recalled conversations with his children, saying, “I think I’m doing about 75% as good as your mom. And they’re like, ‘Maybe 40%'”

Affleck continued making fun of himself, stating, “I’m maxing out. B+.” After that, the “Animals” actor discussed his overall dynamic with the “Alias” actress. According to him, “I respect her. I’m grateful for her. I think the most important thing is, you know, having that mutual respect — being able to get along with that person.”

Jennifer Garner Says Co-Parenting Dynamic With Ben Gave Her Freedom To Work

Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2013

Garner returned to the small screen in July 2026 for Peacock’s “Five Star Weekend,” which has been renewed for a second season. While promoting the series, she told Entertainment Weekly that her co-parenting relationship with Affleck helped make it possible to accept the show.

She recalled, “When it was offered to me, it was supposed to shoot, I think, in Nova Scotia, I said, ‘I would love to do it, but like everything, I really only work in L.A. I have three teenagers, and I can’t leave for four months. It’s just not worth it to me.'”

As a compromise, the producers found a way to film mostly in Los Angeles, with only one month of production taking place in Nantucket. Garner said, “They can stay with their dad. He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And so that’s very freeing.”

After that, she discussed making her family a priority, especially when their kids were younger. According to her, “There is a time in your life where you just do get caught up in all of that. And that’s okay. Nothing is forever. That’s a season. And it’s a beautiful thing. And I wouldn’t trade a minute of it. But I feel like my kids are a little bigger [now]. Their dad has become this incredible co-parent.

When they were younger, I wouldn’t have done a couple of weeks away without taking them with me. Now they’re [older]. You can’t really do that anymore. But I can [film projects].”

‘Animals’ Is Already a Hit on Netflix

Getty Kerry Washington and Ben Affleck

“Animals” arrived on Netflix on October 9. As mentioned, Affleck stars alongside “Scandal” alum Washington. The R-rated thriller also stars Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Christopher Woodley, Matt Gerald, Jacob Estrada, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Steven Yeun.

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The film currently sits at number one on Netflix’s movie charts.