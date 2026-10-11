Diane Keaton’s Daughter Shares Tearful Tribute 1 Year After Her Passing

Diane Keaton’s daughter is marking one year without her mom by holding onto the ordinary moments that meant the most.

Dexter Keaton shared a black-and-white photo of herself with the Oscar winner on Instagram, along with an emotional message about the calls, hugs and adventures she still wishes they could share. In the photo — seemingly from her own wedding — the two smile at each other as Dexter holds a bouquet of flowers.

What Did Diane Keaton’s Daughter Say in Her Tribute?

Dexter, 30, began the tribute with the words: “One year without you, mom 🤍”

She went on to describe how strange the past year has felt without her mother, especially in the ordinary moments they once shared.

“It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you.”

Dexter said those everyday reminders often make the loss feel especially sharp. “It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here.”

She ended the message, “I love you and I miss you. Always. 🤍” See the post here.

The post quickly drew supportive messages from friends and followers. Actress Sarah Paulson left a brief note for Dexter, writing, “Love you, sweet Dex.”

How Has Dexter Keaton Honored Her Mother?

Getty Diane Keaton daughter tribute

Dexter has found several personal ways to keep Diane’s memory close. Earlier this year, she shared that she had gotten a tattoo inspired by her mother’s beloved role in “Annie Hall.”

In a January 5 Instagram post, Dexter thanked her tattoo artist for creating a “forever reminder of my wonderful mom.”

Her tattoo references the phrase “La Di Da,” a nod to Diane’s Oscar-winning performance as Annie Hall.

Diane’s son Duke also paid tribute through body art, choosing the “Annie Hall” phrase “Weird old world.”

What Did Diane Keaton Say About Motherhood?

Diane became a mother in her 50s, adopting Dexter and later Duke, and often spoke about how profoundly parenthood changed her life.

“Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist,” Diane told Ladies’ Home Journal (Per People) in 2008. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

She had once hoped to be in a “strong and substantive” relationship before becoming a parent, but ultimately chose adoption as a single mother.

Diane later described that choice as “the single greatest thing” she had done.

Why Was Motherhood So Important to Diane Keaton?

In a 2007 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diane explained how becoming a mother changed her sense of purpose.

“It just changes everything,” she said. “I mean, your life has purpose.”

The “Annie Hall” star died in October 2025 at 79. Keaton’s family later confirmed that she died from pneumonia and thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the family said in a statement shared with People.

They also highlighted the causes that mattered deeply to her.

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”