Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Beautiful Daughter’s 17th Birthday With Unseen Family Photos

Heidi Klum has four children: Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou Samuel. On Friday, October 9, Lou, whom the former supermodel shares with musician Seal, turned 17. To celebrate, Klum posted several unseen family photos on Instagram.

Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou’s Birthday

The photos include Klum posing with her newborn, photos of all of her children growing up throughout the years, and a look at Klum’s baby bump. The family appears very close and has shared beautiful memories over the years. In the caption, Klum shared her thoughts, writing, “Happy 17th birthday, my darling Lou. I love you so very much, and I am so proud of you and everything you do. Where has all the time gone?”

Fans flooded the comment section with happy birthday wishes for Lou. They have also complimented Klum on how gorgeous her children are. “They are all so cute,” a comment reads. “Happy Birthday Lou the same day as my sister,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Happy Birthday lou! So nice to see, what a great mom you are,” and “beautiful photos.”

On Lou’s 16th birthday in 2025, Klum also shared a collection of throwback family photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. “Lou my beautiful sunshine. Happy 16th Birthday, she wrote in the caption. “I love you with my whole heart.”

Seal & Heidi Klum’s Youngest Child Lou Samuels

Lou is Klum’s youngest daughter, born on October 9, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. Lou is a beautiful young woman, and while she lived most of her life away from the spotlight, she has recently embraced it, attending fashion shows and events with her mom during the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.

Klum has also given rare insight into her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Seal. In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in January, she answered a question about Lou specifically, Hello! Magazine reports. “Where is Lou when you are traveling (vacation/work)?” a fan asked, to which Klum replied, “Dad.”

Getty Lou Samuel, Heidi Klum and Paris Jackson attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

“It’s difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children,” Seal shared in a statement following the birth of his daughter, Hello! reports. “Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?”

He continued, “On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight.”

In a 2021 interview with People, the “America’s Got Talent” judge said she passed her love for Halloween on to her daughter. “I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there’s only one that really is going for it, and that’s Lou,” Klum said.