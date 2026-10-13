Jason Momoa’s Kids Make Rare Joint Appearance to Support Dad at ‘Street Fighter’ Premiere

‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa turned his latest movie premiere into a family affair. The actor was joined by his daughter, Lola, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Street Fighter” on Monday night, with the siblings making a rare red carpet appearance alongside their famous father.

The family appearance comes just a few months after Jason stepped out with Nakoa-Wolf and Lola at the “Supergirl” fan event in London’s Leicester Square on June 18, 2026.

Jason Momoa Steps Out With Lola and Nakoa-Wolf

Jason, 47, smiled for photos with his children as the family arrived. According to the Daily Mail, he stood out in a pink suit, while Lola wore a double-denim look with a sheer top. Nakoa-Wolf kept things casual in a bomber jacket.

See the photos and video from the event here:

Getty Jason Momoa attends the “Street Fighter” World Premiere

Jason shares his two children with former wife Lisa Bonet. Lola, 19, was born July 21, 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, 17, was born December 15, 2008.

Getty Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa attend the “Street Fighter” World Premiere.

Getty Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Street Fighter”

Getty US actor Jason Momoa (C), his daughter Lola Iolani Momoa (2nd L), son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (2nd R) and guests

Jason and Lisa, 58, began dating in 2005 and married in October 2017, according to People.

They announced their separation in January 2022 before finalizing their divorce in 2024. The outlet reported in 2024 that the former couple received joint legal custody of their children.

Jason has occasionally opened up about life at home with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, including the friendly competition that comes with family game nights. “I find myself not competitive at all, until it gets into it. There are a couple of board games and card games that get me going with my kids,” he told People in November 2024.

“But for a while now, my son’s been really beating me, and he loves just rubbing it in my face.”

Nakoa-Wolf Is Preparing for His Movie Debut

Getty Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Jason Momoa attend the Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award 2025

Nakoa-Wolf is following in his father’s Hollywood footsteps with his first feature film role.

Deadline reported in June 2025 that he joined the cast of “Dune: Part Three” as Leto II, one of Paul Atreides’ children, played by Timothée Chalamet, and Chani, played by Zendaya. Filming has since wrapped, and “Dune: Part Three” is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on December 18, 2026.

The role marks Nakoa-Wolf’s feature film debut.

Jason is also returning to the “Dune” franchise, giving the father and son a shared connection to the blockbuster series.

Years before Nakoa-Wolf landed his own role in the franchise, Jason revealed that he had slipped a personal message to his son into the first “Dune” film.

While discussing the martial arts training for his action scenes, Jason told IndieWire that one gesture, his hand touching his heart and head, was meant for Nakoa-Wolf.

“There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signaling to my son,” he told IndieWire in October 2021.

“That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life.”

With Nakoa-Wolf now preparing for his own film debut, the father and son are set to share an even closer connection to the “Dune” world.

Jason Momoa Has Been Candid About Raising His Kids

Getty US actor Jason Momoa and his children, Lola Momoa (L) and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (R), arrive for the “The Batman” world premiere.

The “Aquaman” star has previously spoken about the kind of relationship he wanted to build with Nakoa-Wolf.

In a November 2020 interview with InStyle, Jason explained that growing up without his own father at home shaped how he approached parenthood.

“I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he said. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

Jason has also spoken about watching Lola grow up.

In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, he admitted he wasn’t particularly eager to face the thought of his daughter dating.

“I’m not going to do well with it,” he said. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some [Expletive] bad boy.”