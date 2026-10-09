Beloved Julie Andrews, 91, Enjoys Quiet Life as Insider Shares Update

Julie Andrews reportedly has no plans to return to acting as she steps away from the spotlight and enjoys a quieter life.

An industry insider told the Daily Mail that the 91-year-old veteran actress has been keeping a low profile, spending most of her time at her home in Sag Harbor.

“Julie spends a lot of time at home, she is a homebody, and loves being in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons where she has a beautiful garden. She loves to tend to her roses,” the source said in a report published Friday, October 9.

Getty Julie Andrews

The source added that the “Princess Diaries” icon is rarely spotted around town and “doesn’t do the Hamptons society thing.”

“Sometimes she is seen in town meeting someone for tea, she is spotted here and there, and is always impeccably dressed with full makeup on and tasteful gold jewelry – no sweat outfits for her – but the sightings are rare,” the insider told the outlet.

In 2023, Andrews was photographed using a cane while leaving her daughter Hamilton’s theater, just a few minutes’ drive from her home.

Why Julie Andrews Has Stepped Away From Acting

In an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andrews revealed that she has “passed” up the chance to reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the highly anticipated “Princess Diaries” sequel.

“I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that,” Andrews said at the time. “[The film’s creative team] asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very very hard to say ‘no,’ but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age.”

Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that Andrews has little interest in working 12-hour days on a Hollywood film set, despite continuing to receive lucrative offers.

“Julie just doesn’t want to do big movies anymore because it is so taxing for her, all that time away from home is brutal,” the insider added. “She gets offers with big paychecks all the time to star in movies, and she just says no. She doesn’t need the money, she already has her fortune.”

What’s Next for Julie Andrews

Although Andrews has stepped away from acting, she remains busy with other creative pursuits, including writing books and recording podcasts and voiceovers.

“She has done voiceover work on ‘Bridgerton,’ which she loves because she doesn’t have to wake up early then do makeup and hair,” the insider said.

Andrews is also reportedly collaborating with director RJ Cutler on a new documentary for Disney+, slated for release in 2027. The film will feature a collection of never-before-seen photos offering a glimpse into the actress’s remarkable life and career.

“They did a few sit-down interviews with her at her home,” the insider told the outlet. “She talks about ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘The Princess Diaries,’ her fans will love that. It should be a big deal next year.”

The source explained that Andrews is participating in the documentary because she is “proud of her work and wants to celebrate it.”