Michael Douglas Recalls Reason He ‘Awkwardly’ Apologized to Princess Diana

Michael Douglas revealed all sorts of information in his new tell-all memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’, including that he met Princess Diana at an event. However, as blown away as he was by the gorgeous royal he also shared that he ended up apologizing to her after being “a little concerned” about his vulgar language.

Michael Meeting Princess Diana

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Michael Douglas speaks on stage as he is interviewed during Michael Douglas In Conversation: One Helluva Ride at 92NY on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) TOPSHOT – Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael described one of his career highlights as meeting the Princess of Wales at the premiere of his iconic 1987 film “Wall Street”. The star had actually previously met the royal a few years earlier at a post-production studio in London while working on a film adaptation for “A Chorus Line”.

Gushing about the Princess, Michael shared: “She had come by to see my director, Sir Richard Attenborough, and he introduced us. I found her even more beautiful in person than she was in pictures, and she was also smart and funny. I remember that our conversation was easy and we got along very well.”

However, the “Wall Street” premiere two years later was certainly a night for Michael to remember, for many reasons.

What Awkward Thing Happened?

“We were reunited at the customary receiving line, where dignitaries and guests are introduced one by one to the royals,” Michael began. “It was wonderful to see the Princess again, and I was pleased that she remembered our first meeting and mentioned it.”

The actor continued: “There is a fantastic photo of us talking that night in this book. We were deep into conversation, and there is a memorable look from Terrence Stamp watching us closely. If ever a picture told a story…”

Michael became overjoyed learning that he’d get to sit next to Diana while “Wall Street” premiered, recalling: ” remember sliding into my seat at the Odeon and glancing over. She smiled. The lights went down. We watched the entire film seated next to each other, our hands occasionally meeting on the shared armrest. I remember thinking there are millions of people all over the world who would love just to see the Princess up close or spend a minute with her, and here I was sitting next to her for two hours.”

However, Michael became concerned over just how much vulgar language his character Gordon Gekko used on-screen. Michael tried to remedy his worries by leaning over to the Princess and uttering apologies. He shared: “I remember at one point leaning over and whispering an apology to her.” Though Diana didn’t appear phased according to what Michael said next, as he added: “She locked eyes with me and smiled and laughed. She was fine with it, and she could not have been kinder.”

The star concluded that meeting Diana at the premiere was ever so special to him, nostalgically closing the tale off by sharing: “I don’t know how many people were in the theater that night, but for a few hours, it felt like everyone else disappeared and it was just the two of us. The time we spent together that night is very special to me.”