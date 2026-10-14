‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Reported Relationship Struggles Emerge After Passing

RJ Mitte was reportedly struggling with relationship tensions in the weeks before his death, according to sources cited by TMZ.

The “Breaking Bad” actor, who was 34, died by suicide in Texas on Monday, according to a county official who spoke to TMZ.

Mitte Was Reportedly Close With His Family

Sources close to his family told the outlet that Mitte was experiencing difficulties involving his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, and his mother, Dyna.

According to the report, Suarez was frustrated by what she viewed as Dyna’s involvement in their relationship. Sources alleged that Suarez wanted Mitte to choose between her and his mother, with whom he shared a close bond.

Mitte also had a strong relationship with his sister, Lacianne, and reportedly did not want to distance himself from his family. The situation allegedly created significant strain between him and Suarez.

Mitte and Suarez had been friends for a decade before they began dating in 2020.

They became engaged on Oct. 10, 2025. According to the outlet’s sources, the couple was still together a week before his death, although it remains unclear whether they separated in the days that followed.

Sources also told the outlet that the relationship had been weighing heavily on Mitte in the weeks before his death and that he appeared visibly upset.

The reported tensions are among the details emerging as loved ones mourn the actor, who was known for playing Walter White Jr. on the acclaimed AMC series.

His Co-Star Spoke About the Days Prior to His Passing

His friend and “Breaking Bad” co-star Luis Moncada also shared an emotional tribute, revealing that the two had spent time together just days before Mitte died.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” he began.

“I was just with RJ a few days ago. We spent hours hanging out and talking, played in a charity golf tournament, and I took him on his very first hot air balloon ride. When it was time for him to leave, I dropped him off at the airport to head home,” he continued.

Moncada detailed how hard it was to leave him.

“It was incredibly difficult to watch him walk away because I knew he was struggling with some difficult feelings. I offered him a place in my home where he could take a step back, reset, and have some time to think without the pressures of everyday life. But he told me he needed to go, so I made him promise to call me if he ever needed to talk or needed anything at all,” he noted.

The actor recalled meeting Mitte years prior.

“I first met RJ in 2009 while filming Breaking Bad, and we remained friends all these years. He was genuinely one of the kindest people I have ever known. He treated everyone he met with warmth, compassion, and respect,” he wrote.

“RJ was also a passionate advocate for disability awareness and rights. He frequently spoke at schools and nonprofit organizations, offering encouragement, hope, and inspiration to people with disabilities. He wanted them to know that they could live full, meaningful lives, just as he did. He gave so much of himself to his community and made a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Mitte had cerebral palsy and used his public platform to promote disability awareness and encourage others to pursue their goals. His work beyond acting made him an advocate for people with disabilities.