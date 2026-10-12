Sarah Paulson Shares Emotional Message 1 Year After Devastating Personal Loss

Sarah Paulson is remembering Diane Keaton with a photo full of warmth, laughter and the kind of friendship she says she will carry with her. Paulson posted a throwback photo of herself with the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram to mark the first anniversary of Keaton’s passing.

In the photo, the longtime friends are bundled up in winter coats and fuzzy hats, smiling with their hands raised above their heads.

Paulson, 51, kept the caption brief but deeply personal. “One year. Impossible. Laughing with you will always be what I remember most. I love you.”

How Did Sarah Paulson Honor Diane Keaton?

The post offered a lighter memory of Keaton, focusing on the warmth of their friendship rather than the sadness surrounding her loss.

Paulson had previously spoken about how difficult Keaton’s passing was for those close to her.

Speaking with Access Hollywood in October 2025 at the premiere of “All’s Fair,” she said, “I can’t talk about it in any way that’s articulate other than to say that for all you knew and loved about her as a performer, she was even more as a friend.”

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Keaton died at 79 on October 11, 2025, after suffering from bacterial pneumonia.

What Tribute Did Paulson Get for Diane Keaton?

Paulson found another permanent way to honor her friend earlier this year.

On January 5, what would have been Keaton’s 80th birthday, Paulson revealed a tattoo of the initials “DK” on her arm.

“You would have been 80 today,” she wrote on Instagram. “Too many deep feelings to put here … I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you. You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time.”

She also thanked tattoo artist Winter Stone for creating her “forever reminder, of one of my forever people.”

How Did Diane Keaton’s Daughter Remember Her?

Keaton’s daughter Dexter White also shared a tribute marking one year without her mother.

Dexter, 30, posted a photo from her wedding showing the two smiling together.

“One year without you, mom 🤍It somehow feels like yesterday and forever ago all at once. I’m still trying to get used to a world where I can’t call you, have you there for a hug, or go on adventures with you. It’s the everyday moments that remind me just how much I wish you were still here. I love you and I miss you. Always. 🤍,” she wrote.

Dexter also honored her mother on Mother’s Day earlier this year.

“First Mother’s Day without you. I miss you more than words can say. Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home 🤍 I love you, Mom 🤍,” she wrote.