Beloved ‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Reveals Recent Hospitalization

“Boy Meets World” alum Will Friedle often opens up to fans while hosting the “Pod Meets World” podcast with his former co-stars, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong. Recently, the 50-year-old actor opened up about experiencing kidney stones for the first time, revealing that she spent the day in the hospital.

Will Friedle Gets Vulnerable About His Experience With Kidney Stones

Getty Will Friedle

Friedle took to the October 8 episode of “Pod Meets World” to open up about a recent health scare, which he stated occurred the Saturday before. The actor stated, “I woke up badly peeing blood” and then spent the entire day hospitalized.

Regarding the experience of suffering from kidney stones, he shared, “You just think you’re going to the bathroom and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, something inside me is horribly broken.'”

After that, he said his wife, Susan Martens, knew immediately something wasn’t quite right with him. According to the “Boy Meets World” alum, “She looks at me, and she could tell she’s like, ‘You had no color in your face.'”

Friedle then said, “I was like, ‘Well, because I just peed it all away… I need to go to the hospital.” At the hospital, the “Boy Meets World” alum says he waited in the hallway on a gurney for a room, which he says didn’t take as long as he’d assumed.

According to him, “For some reason on this day in that hospital, I was more famous than I’ve ever been in my life. And one of the nurses comes up to me and does the ‘Feeny Call.’

She goes, ‘So you have a copay. It’s not much because your insurance is going to pay most of it. Blessed to have some good insurance. So here you go, and oh, you want to put it on a credit card?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I reach over, and I hand her the credit card… and then she looks at me [and] she goes, ‘Feenay. Fee-hee-nay.'”

Friedle went on to say that he underwent a CT scan while at the hospital, which is how he learned he had kidney stones. Despite the process of passing the stones being painful, Friedle has no plans to take the suggested medication, OxyContin, noting the “horror stories” he’d heard.

He said, “I’m going to do my best to not go anywhere near that stuff.”

The ‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Has Also Been Open About Anxiety

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Years before revealing his recent battle with kidney stones, Friedle opened up about how much anxiety had impacted his life and how it led him to pursue voice acting instead of on-screen work. He spoke to PEOPLE in January 2026 about how he manages.

According to him, “I never tell people you get over it because you never do, but you learn to cope with it in such a way where it just becomes a nuisance. I think that’s really important. It comes with age.” In reflecting on his journey, he said, “I was first hit with this stuff when I was 23, and I’m going to be 50 this year, so eventually you just kind of wear it like an itchy blanket.”