Pregnant Witney Carson Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘DWTS’ Partner Guillermo: ‘Truly Working So Hard’

While Guillermo Rodriguez may not be the best dancer to ever compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, there’s no denying that he’s become a “Dancing With the Stars” fan favorite.

Among the fans of Jimmy Kimmel‘s TV sidekick are his dance partner, Witney Carson, who’s been competing alongside him in the midst of her pregnancy.

High Praise for Guillermo’s Work Ethic

Carson made that clear when she took to TikTok to share a video of Rodriguez rehearsing a number while she took a rest.

“Truly working so hard!” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

“I’m so proud and I am so blessed to have the kindest partner ever,” she gushed.

Low Scores and High Praise

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For their second dance of the season, Carson and Rodriguez served up a paso doble set to Rihanna‘s “Where Have You Been” for Viral Hits Night.

They earned a combined score of 12 out of 30 — an improvement over their previous week, where their score of 10 was the second-lowest score ever given on the show.

Discussing the first week’s score with Us Weekly, Carson praised Rodriguez’s tenacity. “He followed my lead and he performed and he had fun, so honestly, that’s all I can ask for,” she said. “I’m so proud. The judge’s scores were lame.”

In a subsequent interview with Us Weekly, Carson felt that they’d redeemed themselves with the judges with their paso doble.

“I feel like we’re slowly winning them over,” Carson shared.

‘That’s Good For Me’

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Carson has been open about what it’s been like forher to compete on “DWTS” while expecting a baby, something that Rodriguez addressed when Rosie O’Donnell guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Now, I learned today that your dance partner is pregnant,” O’Donnell told Rodriguez.

“Yeah, she’s pregnant,” he confirmed. “That’s good for me because she takes a lot of breaks. You know, she’s got to drink water, stay hydrated and everything.”

O’Donnell then added, “I saw a lot of people speculating on the internet that you were paired up with the pregnant dancer because they think you’ll get eliminated early and then she can go home and rest. What do you have to say to those mean people.”

“Well, that’s not gonna happen because I’m trying my best, I’m working hard, and I wanna go all the way to the finals!” Rodriguez replied to cheers from the “JKL!” studio audience.

In It to Win It

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Having won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy last season with dance partner Robert Irwin, Carson has her eyes on the prize, hopeful that Rodriguez can take her to a second consecutive win.

Speaking with EntertainmentNow, Carson recalled Rodriguez’s response when she told him she was in it to win it.

“I already told him, and he was like, ‘Witney, don’t be greedy,’” Carson recalled with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘OK, trying not to, but I’m so competitive.’”

Carson demonstrated that particular trait when she added, “I know I can win again.”

She also praised her partner. “He is so sweet,” she shared. “He’s wanting to work so hard, which is great, and I’m actually seeing him become better, which is really rewarding for me as a teacher, too.”



