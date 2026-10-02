DWTS Pro Pasha Pashkov Thanks Amber Glenn For Helping Him Step Outside His Comfort Zone

Though “Dancing With the Stars” pro Pasha Pashkov has a massive fanbase, he’s generally known for being quite reserved. His season 35 partner, Amber Glenn, is anything but.

The pair has performed with excellence and grace throughout the season. But off camera, they’re still learning from each other. As Pasha teaches Amber to dance, she’s apparently teaching him to cut loose a little more.

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov Are Having a Blast Off-Camera

This year, the “Dancing With the Stars” pros and celebrity contestants have been encouraged to keep an active social media presence. While it comes naturally for younger pros like Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, some of the older pros have had to step outside their comfort zone.

Thankfully, Amber Glenn is around to help Pasha unlock his goofy side.

“Pasha’s personality is coming OUT 😭” the Viall Files captioned a new Instagram post. “Susie C. Evans caught up with Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Pasha Pashkov to talk about their friendship and the energy Amber brings out in him, 😂”

“The positive comments online is that a lot of people saying that they haven’t seen this side of me and that Amber pulls it out of me,” the 40-year-old shared in the interview. “So thank you for pulling out the fun side of me.”

This week, Pasha posted that he and Amber were trying “Ballroom Ratatouille.” In the video, he sits on her back and attempts to control her movement through her space buns.

“Okay but like the chaos of this duo is what I’m here for. Love them,” one fan wrote in the comments.

The Pair Had the Highest-Scoring Routine After an Injury

Though Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn are current frontrunners in the competition, they hit a bit of a snag during rehearsals for week three. In the prerecorded package, footage revealed that Amber’s elbow collided with Pasha’s nose while performing their routine.

The figure skater immediately burst into tears once she realized she injured Pasha. She felt terrible, though he reassured her it wasn’t her fault.

Ultimately, the pair overcame their hurdles and had a successful routine. With a 24/30, they earned the highest score of the evening for their Foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto.

While speaking to the press, Pasha took responsibility for the accident in the rehearsal studio.

“A huge part of it was my fault,” the 40-year-old told Us Weekly. “This is the reason: it’s because we had a good run. We did a good run, beginning to end, and it’s one of those where you have 10 minutes left of the rehearsal, just leave and get some rest. And I was like, ‘Let’s do it one more time,’ and you need to know when to stop and when enough is enough.”

Right now, Pasha and Amber are back in the rehearsal studio preparing for next Tuesday night. They will perform the Rumba to Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC.