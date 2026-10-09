Adele Zaikman Talks Falling In Love With ‘The Next Pro’ Co-Star, Allen Genkin

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Adele Zaikman found love in the ballroom this year.

While competing on “The Next Pro,” she made several amazing new friendships, including one with Allen Genkin. The dancers hit it off immediately and had impeccable chemistry on the ballroom. Many viewers hoped they might strike up a romantic connection too.

Shortly after DWTS season 35 premiered, Adele and Allen confirmed their relationship. Now, they’re opening up about falling in love on the dance floor.

Allen Genkin & Adele Zaikman Had an Instant Connection on ‘The Next Pro’

Allen Genkin and Adele Zaikman became fast friends during “The Next Pro.” Fans enjoyed their undeniable chemistry and spectacular performances. Now, they’ve taken their connection to the next level.

“When I got to know Allen on ‘The Next Pro,’ I immediately felt that he was one of the kindest souls I’d ever met,” the Israeli dancer shared with E! News. “Having such a strong bond and friendship first makes our relationship now feel so right.”

“There’s so much trust because we built it before we were romantically involved,” Adele added. “It’s that feeling of knowing the person, knowing his heart.”

Disney Adele Zaikman and Allen Genkin create an unforgettable “wow” moments by incorporating one of Daniella Karagach’s signature moves into a viral-worthy routine on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.”

Allen Genkin became tremendously popular with viewers during “The Next Pro.” He continuously put his entire heart and soul into each performance. During the show, he revealed it was his mother’s dream to see him perform on DWTS. She passed away when he was only a teenager.

Though Allen didn’t win the competition, he feels grateful to have built such a strong friendship with Adele.

“As soon as we stepped foot in the rehearsal studio to do the dance for my mom, I knew there was something special about [Adele], as a dancer and as a person,” he told the outlet. “In my eyes she’s beautiful inside and out. We definitely bonded over the dedication dance, group routine and the contemporary dances.”

The Dancers Admit They’re Head Over Heels in Love

On Adele’s birthday this September, Allen penned a heartfelt tribute and attached sweet photos. It’s clear the dancers have a unique bond.

“Our friendship grew and I felt that I could tell her anything and she would understand me,” Allen told E! News. “Adele quickly became my favorite person. After a certain amount of time, our relationship grew stronger and I grew feelings for her romantically.”

It’s not uncommon for performers to develop feelings for their partners on the dance floor. However, Allen Genkin believes he and Adele Zaikman’s romance will stand the test of time.

“I found my person in life. It’s true love,” he added.

Allen Genkin was unable to secure his spot on DWTS during “The Next Pro,” but plenty of fans hold out hope for future seasons. They would love to see Allen and Adele compete and perform together on the show.

Though Adele Zaikman has been eliminated from DWTS season 35, fans can still catch her perform alongside the other pros in the ballroom. “Dancing With the Stars” returns next Tuesday for “Super Bowl Night.” Tune in and see how the top 11 couples perform.