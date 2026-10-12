Tyler Cameron’s Fiancée Has a Surprising Request About His DWTS Partnership With Sharna Burgess

Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron and his pro partner Sharna Burgess are heading into Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars,” as the duo and the remaining 10 contestants will be taking on “Super Bowl Night,” where they’ll dance to iconic songs performed during Super Bowl halftime shows.

While Cameron and Burgess have yet to reach the top of the leaderboard, the duo has steadily improved week after week as the judges have taken notice of Cameron’s progress on the dance floor. Their Week 4 foxtrot earned them their highest score yet, with a total of 21 out of 30 points.

As they go into Week 5, “Super Bowl Night,” airing on Tuesday, October 13, Cameron’s fiancée, Tate Madden, has one simple request for him: turn up the heat and bring more passion to his dance moves with Burgess.

Tyler Cameron’s Fiancée Wants Him to Turn Up the Heat With Sharna Burgess on DWTS

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Mariah Carey Night” – The ballroom turns up the star power as the 12 remaining couples take on “Mariah Carey Night,” with the celebrities and their pro partners dancing to the iconic songs from the legendary singer-songwriter. TUESDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Tyler Cameron’s fiancée, Tate Madden, has been seen in the “Dancing With the Stars” audience cheering on the former “Bachelorette” star as he continues his journey on the show. But as she watches Cameron and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, take on routines like the tango, salsa, and foxtrot, she has a few pointers that might help improve the dancing duo.

“She’s like, ‘Touch her. Touch her leg. Do what you’re supposed to do in the dance. Don’t be a prude little middle-schooler,’ which I tend to act like sometimes,” Cameron shared (via The New York Post), suggesting that Madden wants Cameron to get more flirty with Burgess.

“She’s about the performance of it all and making that come to life because she was a dancer, so she understands. This is one of her dreams,” he continued.

Despite Madden’s suggestions, Cameron and Burgess have been improving week after week on DWTS. During premiere night, the couple scored a 16/50 for their tango and received the same score during their Week 2 salsa. The following week, for “Yacht Rock Night,” Cameron and Burgess earned a 17/30 for their jive. Their Week 4 routine during “Mariah Carey Night” saw them improve immensely, as they earned a 21/30 for their foxtrot. Week 5 is “Super Bowl Night,” where the dance duo will perform a jazz to “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by Black Eyed Peas.

Burgess Admits Cameron & Tate Madden Are Like ‘Family’

Throughout their time on DWTS, contestants and their professional partners often form close bonds, with some becoming lifelong friends and others finding themselves getting romantic! In Cameron and Burgess case, the dancer revealed that she already considers the reality TV star like family, despite their partnership still being in its early stages.

“I’ve done this show for a long time. Every now and then you meet a human where you’re like, ‘Oh, wait, we’re really forming a beautiful friendship and connection here,’” Burgess told People, adding, “And I have such a deep love and respect for he and Tate [Madden].”

She continued, “There are few partners of mine over all the years that have stayed family to me, and I genuinely feel like that’s this. Our conversations, our bonding, our getting each other through hard times.”

Cameron also shared similar sentiments, telling the outlet that the pair have grown closer while navigating the DWTS experience. “We’re going through a lot right now. To be in these moments [together], we have each other’s back. We were definitely put in each other’s lives for a reason,” he said.