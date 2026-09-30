Musician & Model Carla Bruni, 58, Looked Gorgeous in Black Lace Dress During Rare Public Appearance 

Singer-songwriter and popular model Carla Bruni attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 29. She did it in style, arriving in a mini dress with black lace sleeves and a lace hem, paired with sheer fabric across the midriff.

Carla Bruni Wows During Paris Fashion Week

Bruni completed the look with black strappy heels and a black satin clutch, and she wore her hair long and loose. She looked happy to be there.

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On Wednesday, September 30, Bruni posted a video of her arriving at the event. As she steps out of the car, the paparazzi’s camera flashes are clearly visible, and she wears dark sunglasses that hide her eyes.

Getty Carla Bruni attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

Bruni is 58, naturally beautiful, and has embraced her fifties. “I believe that at 50 you’ve changed as a woman. The young girl in you is definitely dead, whereas until you’re 50, you can still have a teenager dancing inside of yourself,” she told British Vogue. “Fifty is the number where society tells you that that’s it, you’re an adult. The last possibility to be a young girl is gone.”

Carla Bruni Discusses Her Career & Many Different Roles

Bruni has had an incredible career, and she’s done it all! She has found success as a model and collaborated with some of the fashion industry’s most prestigious brands. Her memorable collaborations include Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry Christmas campaign in 2019 and her appearance in the finale of Versace’s spring/summer 2018 tribute to Gianni Versace.

Bruni is also a French singer, has appeared in small film roles, and was the First Lady of France when her husband Nicolas Sarkozy served as president from 2008 to 2012. The couple married in a small ceremony in 2008.

In an interview with The Talks, Bruni discussed what she has done and how she did it all. “I am very adaptable, and certainly very lucky: a mix of the two. I was born lucky,” she said. “I’m touching wood every time I say this! I’m actually always afraid something will happen because I’ve been so lucky until now. I have had many occasions to try new things, to meet new people, I could change my job and have an evolution. It’s fun to have a change of jobs in life, a new opportunity. I wasn’t scared. But I was… How could I describe it… Fatalistic?”

Carla Bruni Shares Inspiration for Her Music

Bruni has released six studio albums and won awards for her music in France. In her interview, she revealed her musical inspiration and how her real life inspires her art. “I’ve been turning to music all my life! I write very much from my life — not my real life, but my dream life, which is reality for me,” she shared.

She added, “Music was always a constant in that way. From the beginning of my childhood, I would say from five years old until now, I was rushing to music as a shelter every time things were difficult. It’s like a bubble. Sometimes I would listen to music from other people, and sometimes it was about creating music myself. That often helped me solve or cope with certain things.”