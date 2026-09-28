MTV VMAs 2026 Best Dressed: Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and More!

The MTV Video Music Awards brought out some of music and entertainment’s biggest stars Sunday night, and the red carpet was just as star-studded as the show itself. Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and more arrived at the 2026 VMAs ready to make an impression, stepping out in everything from dramatic silhouettes and sleek tailoring to statement-making gowns.

As cameras flashed, the night’s best-dressed stars turned the red carpet into a showcase of personal style, with celebrities embracing looks that ranged from glamorous and sophisticated to bold and unexpected. From Taylor Swift’s standout ensemble to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s fashion-forward moments, these stars proved the VMAs red carpet is always worth watching. Here are the celebrities who stood out for all the right fashion reasons at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sequins, Satin, Bold Colors, and Statement Textures Steal the Spotlight

From shimmering sequins to glossy satin and intricate embellishments, texture played a major role in the evening’s standout looks. Stars brought dimension to the red carpet with fabrics and finishes that caught the light, adding a glamorous touch to their 2026 MTV VMAs ensembles.

Taylor Swift

Getty Taylor Swift attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift returned to the MTV VMAs for the first time since 2024, where she received the inaugural VMA Artist Director honor. For the occasion, Swift chose a Tamara Ralph Couture gown featuring a sleek black mock-neck bodice and a sparkling silver skirt, creating a striking contrast between the two textures

Troye Sivan

Getty Troye Sivan attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Troye Sivan brought the drama to the 2026 MTV VMAs with his quirky take on the classic tuxedo. The singer’s Erdem look featured a draped silk cummerbund, with white feathers spilling out from underneath for an unexpected, theatrical finish. The combination of sleek silk and soft, cascading feathers gave the traditional black-tie look a playful edge, proving Sivan wasn’t afraid to have a little fun with the tuxedo.

Teyana Taylor

Getty Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Presenter Teyana Taylor kept her style streak going strong in a sheer black Zuhair Murad Couture coat-gown. The dramatic look featured intricate embroidery throughout, with feathers lining the hem, cuffs, and collar for a glamorous, textured finish. The sheer fabric paired with the feather detailing gave the ensemble an elegant yet dramatic edge, making it one of the night’s standout looks.

Chloe Bailey

Getty Chloe Bailey attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.



Chloe Bailey shimmered on the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet in an ornamental gown heavily embellished with silver beading. Nearly every inch of the look was covered in sequins, gemstones, or intricate beadwork, while sheer mesh made up much of the garment, creating an illusion effect beneath the layers of sparkle.

Sombr

Getty Sombr attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Nominee and performer Sombr rocked an ERL look, going shirtless for a daring take on red carpet style. The ensemble was finished with crystal- and stone-encrusted detailing that brought plenty of sparkle and texture to the otherwise laid-back look

Rei Ami

Getty Rei Ami attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Rei Ami was one of several stars to embrace the bra-forward trend on the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet. The “KPop Demon Hunters” star made a statement in a HILA NYC top, coordinating bra and maxi skirt, pairing the look with Aldo “Leonniah” heels.

Charli XCX

Getty Charli XCX attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Charli XCX stepped onto the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a midriff-baring black two-piece look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The sleek ensemble put a modern spin on classic black, with its pared-back silhouette keeping the focus on the singer’s bold styling.

Lisa

Getty Lisa attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California

Lisa made a bold statement in a crimson look from The Attico, featuring a coordinating coat and gown. The sheer mesh dress featured a structured bodice that cinched the silhouette before flowing into delicate mesh details along either side of her waist.

Olandria

Getty Olandria attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

“Love Island USA” alum Olandria brought a dramatic edge to the 2026 MTV VMAs in the ManManSkins Crimson Thorn ceremonial corset bodysuit and mermaid skirt. The striking ensemble was crafted from cocoa-brown vegan leather, giving the look a sleek, sculptural finish.

Slayyyter

Getty Slayyyter attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Slayyyter brought a subtle shimmer to the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet in a neutral, asymmetrical gown. The look featured a corseted bodice with one frayed shoulder strap, contrasted by a delicate spaghetti strap on the opposite side. The frayed detailing continued throughout the gown, cutting diagonally across the bodice and wrapping down the skirt for a textured finish. A thigh-high slit added a sultry touch, while the dress’s soft shimmer kept the neutral look from feeling understated.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Getty Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Paris Hilton took futuristic fashion to another level at the 2026 MTV VMAs, stepping onto the red carpet in a head-to-toe silver ensemble that looked straight out of a sci-fi film. The gladiator-inspired design gave the look a bold, armored feel, while her sleek blunt bob added an effortlessly cool finish. Joined by her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild the duo both stunned in silver glimmering looks.

The VMAs Red Carpet Was a Fashion Show of Its Own

From shimmering sequins and sheer mesh to feathers, crystals, metallics and rich colors, the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments. Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Paris Hilton and the night’s other standout stars each brought their own take on red carpet glamour, proving there was no shortage of personality or creativity throughout the evening. Whether embracing bold textures, dramatic silhouettes or unexpected details, the stars made it clear that the VMAs red carpet is just as much about fashion as it is about music. With so many standout looks in one place, the 2026 ceremony gave fans plenty to talk about long after the cameras stopped flashing.