Cause of Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona’s Passing Revealed

The cause of death for Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, has been revealed.

According to a statement from the medical examiner shared with PEOPLE, Fiona was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at a local hospital.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a suicide on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Family’s Heartbreaking Statement

The Lowe family confirmed Fiona’s death in a statement on Sept. 29, describing her as a beloved daughter and sister.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” they said. “She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family continued, adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

The family also asked for privacy as they grieve.

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” they said. The family also encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Fiona was the second of Chad and his wife, producer Kim Painter’s, three daughters. The couple also share Mabel, 17, and Nixie Barbara, 10.

Friends Remember Fiona

Following the news of Fiona’s death, a source described her to PEOPLE as “sweet, quiet and kind” and said her school and community were grieving her loss.

“This is a devastating time for the community,” the source said. “The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions. Fiona was sweet, quiet and kind. Dance was her biggest passion, she had a very artistic soul.”

“She was always kind to other students. Many of her friends are out today grieving,” the source added.

Fiona’s death comes after the family endured another major loss in 2025. The Lowes’ Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that swept through the Los Angeles area early that year.

In February 2025, Chad shared that he and his daughters returned to see what remained of the home where they had grown up. He praised his daughters for how they handled the experience.

“Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home,” he wrote on Instagram. “The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege ⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Fiona Was Only 13

Chad had also publicly celebrated Fiona’s 13th birthday in November 2025.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!” he wrote.

Fiona’s family has continued to ask for privacy while remembering the teenager as a loving, creative girl who had a passion for dance.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.