Chad Lowe’s Father Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Granddaughter Fiona Following Tragic Passing at 13

Chad Lowe’s father, Charles “Chuck” Lowe, paid tribute to his beloved granddaughter just one day after news of her tragic passing.

He shared a photo of Fiona on Instagram, smiling at the camera as she swam in a pool.

“Rest in peace, sweet Fiona,” he wrote in the caption.

Chad Lowe’s Family Shares Statement

Chad, who is the youngest brother of actor Rob Lowe, announced the passing of his daughter alongside his family in a statement to Page Six.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the statement read. “She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives,” they continued. “Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the statement concluded.

The outlet further reported that the parents of the children at the school Fiona attended received an email from the principal on Tuesday morning, which said, “It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.”

“Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time,” the email continued.

Fiona was the second child of Chad and his wife, Fiona. Their eldest, Mabel Painter, is 17, and their youngest, Nixie Barbara, is 10.

As for Chad, he is known for his work on “Hallmark” as well as appearing in shows such as “Pretty Little Liars,” “Supergirl,” “The Outsiders,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and “Parks and Recreation.” He won an Emmy for playing Jesse McKenna on “Life Goes On.”

Fans Show Support Following News of Fiona’s Passing

“I am so sorry for your family Rob… She was an absolute beautiful angel, able to reach the highest of the hemisphere… This is so disheartening, I really wish you nothing but time and peace for these grieving times during this tragedy,” one person wrote.

“This is horrible news condolences to the entire Lowe Family & all Fiona’s loved ones. 😢🙏,” another person commented.

“This is incredibly heartbreaking my condolences love thoughts and prayers to the entire family.Reat in Heavenly peace sweet angel,” someone posted.

“My heart breaks for their family! 💔 Sending prayers 🙏🏼 RIP sweet angel!🕊️,” one person said.

“One of the most heartbreaking thing a parent can go through. My sincere condolences to the whole family,” another person stated.

“Rest in peace to her and I offer my thoughts, prayers and condolences to her grieving family right at his time,” someone expressed.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.