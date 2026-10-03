Chad Lowe’s Daughter Mabel Breaks Her Silence After Sister Fiona’s Passing

Chad Lowe’s eldest daughter, Mabel, is remembering her younger sister Fiona following the 13-year-old’s death.

Mabel, 17, shared an emotional tribute to Fiona on Instagram, posting several photos from their childhood together as well as a final image of her younger sister dancing.

“I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now.”

She continued, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”

Friends & Family Send an Outpour of Support to the Family

Mabel’s post prompted an outpouring of support from fans, who shared messages of love for the teenager and the rest of the Lowe family as they grieve.

“I am so sorry, sweet girl. My heart goes out to you, your sisters; one lost and one surviving and carrying this grief along with you, and your parents. You are strong and you will heal. I am sending the biggest, warmest hugs.”

One wrote, “best big sis,” and another added, “I love you so much Mabel. Here for you always sweet girl.”

“i’m so sorry for your loss mabel! Fiona was absolutely gorgeous. sending so much love to you and your family!”

“I am so sorry for your loss Mabel I am sending you lots of prayers and love. For family and friends. I am here for you,” an additional supporter wrote.

“You are so strong Mabel, sending you and your family so much love.”

The Family’s Heartbreaking Statement

The Lowe family announced Fiona’s death on Sept. 29. The Hallmark alum shares his three daughters with his wife, Kim Painter. In addition to Mabel and Fiona, the couple are parents to 10-year-old Nixie.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the family said in a statement.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

The family also included information for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in its statement. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled Fiona’s death a suicide.

Fiona was the middle child of Chad and Painter, who welcomed her in November 2012.

Chad’s father, Charles “Chuck” Lowe, also paid tribute to his granddaughter following her death. He shared a photo of Fiona smiling while swimming in a pool.

The family’s loss comes after they endured another devastating event in 2025, when their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire. Chad previously shared photos of his daughters looking at the remains of their home and praised their resilience.

For Mabel, her latest tribute made clear that Fiona’s memory will remain with her. Alongside childhood memories and a final glimpse of her sister dancing, she promised to continue honoring the 13-year-old and keeping her memory alive.