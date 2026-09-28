Was ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Canceled or Renewed? HGTV Couple Drops Major Hint

“100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have become one of HGTV‘s most beloved couples. The pair become household names when their show first premiered in 2020.

In the six years since, fans have watched seven seasons of the Florida-based series. But, will there be a season 8?

Canceled or Renewed?

On Sunday, September 27, Brian dropped a major hint about the future of their show.

“If you want the rainbow…you gotta put up with the rain.” ~Dolly Parton~ 🌧️ 🌈 🙌,” he captioned a photo of the pair sitting on a lake dock with a beautiful rainbow in the background. “One week away from filming our ‘next rainbow.’ 🎥 🎬 🙏”

While he did not specify what he meant by “next rainbow,” Brian added “HGTV #StayTuned #BackAtIt.”

Fans were quick to connect the dots, concluding that season 8 of “100 Day Dream Home” was confirmed.

“I’ve watched all episodes twice!!!! I need new episodes 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower commented.

“Looking forward to it!” fellow HGTV star Charlie Kawas wrote.

“Miss you folks on my tv. God bless!!” a third fan wrote.

Another agreed, “Miss seeing y’all on TV.”

Yet another added, “❤️Miss you both cant wait 💗!!Beautiful Couple 😍.”

“Can’t wait ❤️,” another follower expressed.

‘100 Day Dream Home’

This is not the first time Brian has teased a new season of their hit show.

In July, he shared a series of photos of himself and Mika on a construction site.

“When On Site and On Set are the same place.🔨🎥,” he captioned the post. “Exciting new things are ‘under construction’. 🚧 🎬 🤐.”

After one fan commented, “I guess their show is over too. Sucks,” Brian responded calling the rumors “fake news.”

Another follower wrote, “Another season of 100 day dream home ? @mrbreakinground & @mikamakesmoves.” To which he replied, “Perhaps…”

While there is no official renewal announcement or premiere date for an upcoming season, the couple recently wrapped their seventh season earlier this year.

In addition to preparing for a new season, Mika recently wrapped a stint performing in the stage production of “Come From Away” at the Eight O’Clock Theatre in Florida.

“This September, as we reflect on the anniversary of 9/11, these incredible performers will bring that story to life on our stage. Join us September 4–13 for a powerful story that reminds us that even in times of uncertainty, hope begins with humanity,” the announcement revealed.

“Thrilled to be going back to live theater and performing on stage with these wonderful people. Looking forward to starting our journey together and telling this beautiful story,” she posted on her own profile.

Following the final bow, Mika thanked her fans and friends for their support.

“The curtain may have closed, but this chapter will always have a piece of my heart. ✈️🌎❤️,” she shared via Instagram on September 14.

The busy couple — who share one daughter, Jade — have also recently appeared on the newest competition series, “Totally ’90s House,” and were named as the designers of our next home giveaway HGTV Smart Home 2026.