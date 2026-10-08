HGTV’s Alison Victoria Opens Up About Her Love Life: ‘I’m Just So Happy’

HGTV fan favorite Alison Victoria has just returned with a second season of “Sin City Rebab,” her Las Vegas-set follow-up to earlier hit “Windy City Rehab.”

As the new season debuts, Victoria sat down for an in-depth interview with TV Insider, discussing “Sin City Rehab,” the challenges she faced while filming — and her beau, Brandt Anderson.

‘A Real Partnership’

Getty Alison Victoria and her beau, Brandt Anderson, at the 2026 ACM Awards

In the interview, Victoria gushed about how much happier she was to be back in Vegas.

“I’m just much happier than I was in Chicago,” she said, acknowledging that Anderson was a big contributor to that happiness.

“He is just such a bright spot. He’s such a cheerleader,” she shared.

“Even yesterday, he just said to me that he was calling me, what’s the word? He said how tenacious I was. Just last week, when I was having a massive mental breakdown trying to finish the season, trying to deal with all these different characters and people and problems and money and all this stuff. He was like, ‘I got you.’ He’s like, ‘Give me their numbers. I’m going to deal with it.’ And he literally took it off my plate because he knew that I needed the help,” she revealed.

“I think so many people assume that I’ve got this because I am strong, and I am like a workhorse. I can try to do everything, but it was a gentle reminder of what I used to tell him, which was you cannot do it all,” she added. “He reminded me of that, and really just eased my stress levels in a way of just not just taking it off of my shoulders. Knowing me, really understanding what I’m feeling, what I’m going through, so he can take it from me. That’s a real partnership.”

Designing Together

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That said, when the two lovebirds are working together to design a space, Victoria admits their respective processes can be quite different.

“We definitely work differently when it comes to design,” she said.

“We just had this conversation the other day where I’m more of a snap judgment. I say, ‘This is awesome. Let’s do this.’ He is very methodical. He wants to make sure things are perfect. We’re designing something together now, but yeah, you’ll get to see in an episode something special that I do for him and for us,” she added.

Meanwhile, she also shared some details about her upcoming birthday, which just happens to fall on the same day as Halloween, October 31.

“Halloween is the best birthday on the planet. It’s my favorite month,” she gushed, but admitted that Anderson was keeping his plans a secret.

“Brandt is not telling me where we’re going, but he’s taking me somewhere,” she shared.

“I don’t think he knows yet, but he’s just telling me what day we’re leaving, and then he’s going to tell me what to pack,” she added. “So I’m very excited, and then I’m doing a huge birthday party in Vegas with a Studio 54 theme.”



“Sin City Rehab” airs Wednesdays on HGTV.

