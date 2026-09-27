Gorgeous Kourtney Kardashian Marks 4 Years of Her Wellness Brand With Red Hot Lollipop Photoshoot

Reality television personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the fourth birthday of one of her most popular brands — and she’s done so with a red hot photoshoot.

Kardashian, 47, is known best for starring in shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians.” However, she’s also heavily involved in the retail, fashion, and wellness industries. Her wellness brand Lemme, which she co-founded with marketing executive Simon Huck, is the one turning four today.

Per Lemme’s official Instagram account the brand is, “Wellness made right, with expert formulations and clinically studied ingredients for results you can feel.”

The brand’s co-founder took to social media to share her unique celebration on its fourth birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian Clearly Loves a Lemme Lollipop

Kourtney Kardashian shared her unique celebration of Lemme’s fourth birthday with the 209 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 15 photographs, with the common inclusions in the snaps being Kardashian, Lemme lollipops, and cake. Specifically, the photographs include several of Kardashian enjoying sucking on the sweet treats while holding a cake that says “Happy 4th Birthday Lemme” on it. Kardashian’s various poses in the photographs include her on all fours, on her knees, and standing up straight.

Regarding the lollipops the brand produces, Lemme customers (especially parents) have said they appreciate that they’re a healthier alternative to regular candy, often highlighting their immune-boosting properties due to ingredients like elderberry and vitamin C.

Kardashian’s caption on her post reads, “How is @lemme already 4?! 🎂 I get so happy getting texts and messages, hearing from friends, family and all of you about how much Lemme has changed your everyday and become a part of your wellness routines. Four years later, those stories are still my favorite part of what we do and the reason I am so looking forward to everything still to come. 4 is going to be a very good year!!!!😉❤️✨”

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Kardashian’s Fans Congratulate Her & Think She Looks Great

Getty Kourtney Kardashian.

The comments section of Kourtney Kardashian’s post celebrating Lemme’s fourth birthday is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Primarily, they congratulate her on four years of Lemme, point out what the brand has done for them, and tell her how fabulous she looks.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “congrats, gorgeous! so well deserved 💗.”

Another follower wrote, “Happy birthday Lemme 💜🧁 you allow me to sleep every night with your melatonin gummies 👏😍.”

Somebody else said, “Ur so iconic 😍congrats doll.”

“God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️,” remarked one individual.

Someone else posted, “happy birthday lemme 💜 so special watching something built with so much intention continue to grow and become part of so many people’s everyday lives. so grateful to watch it grow even bigger 🌀.”

Last but not least, Lemme’s aforementioned co-founder Simon Huck commented, “grateful ✨🥹.”

Kardashian’s only screen appearances this year have been in the aforementioned “The Kardashians” and in her husband Travis Barker’s documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.” Her only confirmed upcoming credit is as an executive producer on the Kardashian-adjacent reality series “Calabasas Behind the Gates.”

We look forward to seeing more of Kourtney Kardashian on our screens in the future. Moreover, we congratulate her on four years of Lemme and wish her well with all of her business ventures.

Kourtney Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.