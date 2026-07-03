Lifetime’s Bonkers Summer Movie Lineup: Pregnant Prom Queen, Killer Clown & More

Lifetime’s ripped-from-the-headlines made-for-TV movies aren’t exactly known for their subtlety, but this summer’s upcoming crop promise to be even more over the top than usual. In fact, storylines in the movies coming up throughout July and August include a teenage prom queen hiding her pregnancy, a woman sealed in a coffin by a deranged funeral director and a homicidal circus clown.

Christina Milian is a Woman in Peril in ‘He Wouldn’t Let Go’

Lifetime ‘He Wouldn’t Let Go.’

The craziness begins on Saturday, July 11 with “He Wouldn’t Let Go,” which fits in perfectly with Lifetime’s tried-and-true women-in-peril format. Per the synopsis, “After an intense work encounter that leaves a disgruntled colleague on the run, Mariana’s (Christina Milian) quiet night at home turns into a terrifying fight for her own survival.”

Pregnant Prom Queen’s World Unravels in ‘Crowning at the Prom’

Lifetime ‘Crowning at the Prom’

The following Saturday, July 18, will see the debut of “Crowning at the Prom.” Anwen O’Driscoll stars as Kat Walker, described as an “obsessive overachiever” who’s about to be elected prom queen and earn a coveted college scholarship. Kat, according to the synopsis, “is determined to maintain the flawless image she’s built for herself and for her devoted single mother, Abigail (Danielle Panabaker).”

The synopsis continues: “While concealing a late-term pregnancy and struggling under the weight of her pursuit of perfection, Kat’s carefully controlled world begins to unravel. When a shocking night shatters their fragile facade, both women are forced to confront the cost of control and decide what kind of future is worth fighting for.”

Psychotic Funeral Director Imprisons the ‘Girl in the Coffin’

Lifetime ‘Girl in the Coffin’

Next comes “Girl in the Coffin” on Saturday, July 25. In this British import, teenager Jasmine (Tahirah Sharif) is grieving the loss of her mother when she’s comforted by Bill (Robert James-Collier of “Downton Abbey” fame), the funeral director who oversaw the service for her mother.

“But beneath Bill’s kindness lies a dangerous obsession as he believes they are destined to be together,” declares the synopsis. “When Jasmine suddenly disappears, she awakens trapped inside a coffin beneath Bill’s funeral home, where she discovers the horrifying depths of his obsession. As the outside world searches for answers, Jasmine must find the strength to survive and outsmart a man determined to make her a permanent part of his life.”

A Terrifying Blast From the Past in ‘Killer Clown’

Lifetime ‘Killer Clown’

“Killer Clown” arrives on Saturday, August 1. “Decades after witnessing her mother’s brutal murder at the hands of the ‘Killer Clown,’ Elizabeth Helmer (Sara Paxton) remains haunted by the crime that shattered her childhood,” reads the synopsis. “When she begins investigating the long-unsolved cold case, Elizabeth becomes the target of a terrifying copycat stalker, forcing her to confront painful memories she has spent a lifetime trying to escape.As she searches for answers alongside her father Reed (David Cubitt) and husband Dan (Hamza Haq), Elizabeth uncovers a tangled web of family betrayal and long-buried secrets. As she closes in on the truth, Elizabeth must separate fact from manipulation and fight to survive before history repeats itself.”

An Organ Transplant Goes Awry in ‘She Stole My Son’s Heart’

Lifetime ‘She Stole My Son’s Heart’

Finally, Saturday, August 8 brings the premiere of “She Stole My Son’s Heart,” a title that is more literal than metaphorical. “After her last heart transplant fails, Maria (Taylor Hickson) is in desperate need of a new heart,” states the synopsis. “Fearing it could give out at any moment, she turns down her boyfriend’s proposal and heads out for a walk—only to mysteriously disappear. As the search intensifies, homicide and missing persons detective Vicky (Marisol Nichols) and her rookie partner, Chloe (Megan Peta Hill), are assigned to the case. With Maria’s time running out, it becomes a race to uncover the truth behind Maria’s disappearance before her failing heart gives out.”

Check out a trailer for Lifetime’s 2026 summer movie lineup right here:

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