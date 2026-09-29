‘Take It Easy’: Madonna’s Family Urges Her to Slow Down After VMAs Comeback

Madonna made a major return to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), but according to a new report, some of the people closest to her came away from the night wanting her to slow down.

The 68-year-old singer delivered her first VMAs performance in 23 years on Sept. 27, a comeback EntertainmentNow previewed ahead of the ceremony.

Now, a source close to the singer claims Madonna’s family and friends are urging her to “take it easy,” particularly after moments from the awards show reportedly heightened existing concerns about how hard she continues to push herself.

The reported intervention by Madonna’s family does not appear to be an attempt to force her into retirement. Instead, the source described people around Madonna trying to persuade her to scale back as she considers another potentially demanding chapter after the 2026 VMAs.

Madonna’s VMAs Appearance Reportedly Heightened Her Family’s Concerns

According to the Daily Mail, Madonna’s family and friends were already encouraging her to slow down, but her VMAs appearance reportedly gave them another reason to worry.

The outlet pointed to Madonna performing with her left knee heavily strapped and to a moment during the ceremony when she appeared uncertain about which award she had come onstage to accept. The publication also described some of her movements during the roughly 10-minute opening performance as appearing physically strained. There have also been some backlash due to age and trying to reenact performing like her younger self.

Madonna has not publicly said she was struggling physically during the show. Still, a source told the outlet that the VMAs were viewed by some members of her inner circle as another sign that she should ease her workload.

“She is having everyone around her tell her to actually slow down,” the source said, adding that while Madonna insists she has “more energy than ever,” her family and friends are telling her, “Take it easy.”

Their concern also comes against the backdrop of Madonna’s serious 2023 health emergency. The singer later revealed during an “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” interview that a bacterial infection led to sepsis, left her unconscious for four days and required a ventilator. She had previously revealed that she spent 48 hours in an induced coma. People reported that the illness forced her to postpone the beginning of her Celebration Tour.

Madonna ultimately recovered and returned to the stage, but the Daily Mail reports that the experience remains part of why those around her are cautious about another demanding touring schedule.

Madonna’s 2026 VMAs Return Was Still a Major Career Moment

Whatever concerns may exist privately, Madonna’s VMAs comeback was a significant night in her career. She opened the Sept. 27 ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater with her first performance on the awards-show stage since 2003.

Sabrina Carpenter joined her for “Bring Your Love,” while Charli XCX appeared during “Danceteria Afterhours.” The performance also featured cameos from Julia Garner, Debi Mazar, Seth Rogen and others. Pitchfork reported that the elaborate set drew heavily from Madonna’s latest “Confessions II” era.

Madonna also ended the evening as the ceremony’s biggest winner, collecting seven awards, including Artist of the Year.

Her VMAs appearance came months after the release of “Confessions II,” which has kept the singer firmly in promotional mode. EntertainmentNow previously reported on the album reaching No. 1 in the U.K. That momentum may help explain why Madonna reportedly has little interest in slowing down despite the concerns around her.

Madonna Reportedly Wants Another Tour Despite Calls to Scale Back

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Madonna is seen performing a surprise concert in Times Square on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The biggest source of disagreement may be what comes after the VMAs. The Daily Mail’s source claims Madonna is already showing signs that she wants to return to the road in support of her new music. Those around her, however, reportedly believe another major tour could be too demanding.

“There’s a big debate between her and her team as to how the format of the show will be,” the source told the outlet. According to the source, Madonna wants to do something ambitious but recognizes that another extensive tour may not be realistic. People around her reportedly favor a significantly smaller commitment, potentially no more than 10 shows in 10 cities.

No new Madonna tour has officially been announced. The singer has nevertheless spent much of 2026 expanding the “Confessions II” era. The album reached No. 1 in both the U.S. and U.K., and she has continued supporting it through major appearances and collaborations. EntertainmentNow covered that continued chart success.

For now, the tension described by the Daily Mail appears to be less about whether the star should continue performing and more about how much she should take on.