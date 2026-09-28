Madonna Shows Off $2.8 Million, Jaw-Dropping Item

Madonna brought $2.8 million worth of sparkle to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Queen of Pop turned heads at Sunday’s ceremony with a 115-carat Leviev diamond station necklace valued at $2.8 million, according to Page Six.

She paired the massive piece with a corset bodysuit and added another eye-catching accessory: a sparkling grill on her teeth.

Madonna Took Home Numerous Awards

The jewelry was fitting for a night that saw Madonna take home seven Moon Person trophies, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

Madonna entered the ceremony with 13 nominations, making her the night’s most-nominated artist. She ultimately beat Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, and Morgan Wallen for Artist of the Year.

Madonna opened the show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years. She performed “Bring Your Love” with Carpenter, removing a black blazer to reveal a wine-red bodysuit.

She later joined Charli XCX for “Danceteria Afterhours,” adding a lace-up leather jacket to the look.

While accepting Artist of the Year, Madonna looked back at her history with the MTV VMAs. She performed at the first ceremony in 1984, taking the stage for “Like a Virgin” atop a giant wedding cake.

The performance became an early career-defining moment after Madonna lost one of her shoes and her skirt moved up during the routine.

Madonna Spoke About Performing at the Award Show Years Prior

“Some of you were probably not born—I think most of you were probably not born—but I performed at the first MTV Awards 43 years ago,” she said.

Madonna recalled that one of her stilettos came off during the performance, leading her to fall onto the stage.

“I had a little problem with my shoes, and one of my stilettos fell off, and I dove onto the stage to try to, like, make myself look cute and sexy, and I meant to do it,” she said.

She then recalled going backstage and being told by her manager that her career was over.

“My dress went up, and my butt cheek was hanging out, and in those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out,” Madonna said. “I just want to remind you.”

The singer used the story to encourage other artists to believe in themselves and follow their creative instincts.

“Seriously, I really want you to know that I spent the last year and a half finding myself, believing in myself, and really making the music that I wanted to make,” she said.

Madonna also thanked Stuart Price, who worked with her on her 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”

“Who knew that 20 years after Confessions I, we could pull it off again?” she said. “I love you so much. Thank you for being my ride or die.”

Her second win of the night, Best Dance, gave Madonna another opportunity to discuss the role music and dance have played throughout her life, according to ELLE.

“I came to New York to be a dancer, and dance is where everything happened for me in my life,” she said. “I came to life on the dance floor. I found my community on the dance floor. I fell in love with people on a dance floor. You guys, and I lost many people I loved on the dance floor.”

She added, “Dance brings everybody together, okay? We are all equal on the dance floor.”