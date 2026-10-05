Rob Lowe’s Son Breaks Silence With Moving Message After Cousin Fiona’s Tragic Passing at 13

John Owen Lowe is sharing a quiet message of hope as his family mourns the loss of his 13-year-old cousin, Fiona Lowe.

Rob Lowe’s son posted Emily Dickinson’s poem “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers” to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, just days after Fiona’s passing, Page Six reported.

John Owen, 30, didn’t add a lengthy message, letting the poem speak for itself.

The post came as several members of the Lowe family have shared tributes to Fiona, the middle daughter of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter.

What Did John Owen Lowe Share After Fiona’s Passing?

John Owen posted lines from Dickinson’s well-known poem about hope and endurance.

“HOPE is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all,” the poem reads, as reported by Page Six.

It continues, “And sweetest in the gale is heard; and sore must be the storm that could abash the little bird that kept so many warm.”

John Owen also shared the poem’s closing lines: “I’ve heard it in the chillest land, and on the strangest sea; yet, never, in extremity, it asked a crumb of me.”

What Did Fiona Lowe’s Family Say?

Getty New Details Emerge in Death of Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona

Fiona died last week after being taken to a hospital. She was 13. Her family later shared a statement remembering her personality, creativity and love of dance.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the family said in a statement published by multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter.

They added, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

The family also encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to seek support through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

How Did Fiona Lowe’s Sister Remember Her?

Fiona’s older sister, Mabel Lowe, 17, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” Mabel wrote.

She continued, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”

Fiona was the middle of Chad and Painter’s three daughters. The couple also shares Mabel and Nixie, 10

The family’s posts have centered on Fiona’s memory rather than the circumstances of her passing. John Owen’s decision to share Dickinson’s poem added another deeply personal note, with its focus on hope continuing even through difficult moments.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.