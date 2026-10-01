Rob Lowe and Family Surround Chad Lowe With Support After Daughter Fiona’s Tragic Passing

Following news of Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona’s tragic passing at the age of 13, he is being surrounded by love and support from his family. That includes his brother, Rob Lowe.

A source who spoke with PEOPLE said Rob and the rest of the family have been there for Chad and his wife Kim Painter.

“In the wake of Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona’s death, the actor and his family are being surrounded by their loved ones.

According to a source, Chad’s older brother, 62-year-old actor Rob Lowe, and the rest of the Lowe family are rallying around the Bones alum and his wife Kim Painter after their daughter Fiona, 13, tragically died.

“Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim,” the insider told the outlet. “Everyone’s heartbroken.”

“They already went through so much with losing their home last year,” they continue. “Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can.”

Similar Chad and Rob’s father, Charles “Chuck” Lowe, has also been there for his family and paid tribute to his granddaughter in an emotional post on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, sweet Fiona,” he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Fiona smiling at the camera while swimming in a pool.

Fiona was the second child of Chad and his wife, Fiona. Their eldest, Mabel Painter, is 17, and their youngest, Nixie Barbara, is 10.

As for Chad, he is known for his work on “Hallmark” as well as appearing in shows, including a starring role in “Pretty Little Liars.”

Chad Lowe’s Family Shares Statement

Chad, who is the youngest brother of actor Rob Lowe, announced the passing of his daughter alongside his family in a statement to Page Six.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the statement read. “She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives,” they continued. “Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the statement concluded.

The outlet further reported that the parents of the children at the school Fiona attended received an email from the principal on Tuesday morning, which said, “It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.”

“Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time,” the email continued.

New Details Emerge In Fiona’s Passing

Getty Chad Lowe

According to County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner records viewed by Page Six, Fiona passed away in a hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 29, but no official cause of death has been announced.