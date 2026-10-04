Tom Cruise Stands By ‘Digger’ and Praises His Team After Rough Box Office Start

Tom Cruise is keeping the focus on the people behind “Digger,” not the film’s difficult opening weekend. The actor shared a message of gratitude as the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed movie hit theaters, thanking the cast and crew and making it clear that the early box office numbers haven’t changed how he feels about the project.

Tom Cruise Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of ‘Digger’

Cruise, 64, posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the production while reflecting on the experience of making the film.

“Digger is officially in theaters, and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise wrote on social media.

He continued, “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable, and I’m so proud of what we created.”

Rather than address the film’s commercial performance directly, Cruise used the post to celebrate the work that went into bringing Iñárritu’s vision to the screen.

The message was especially notable given the challenging numbers being reported for the movie’s debut.

How Did ‘Digger’ Perform at the Box Office?

“Digger” reportedly carried a production budget of about $125 million, but its opening weekend fell well short of that scale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Deadline, the film was projected to earn roughly $8 million in the U.S. over three days, marking Cruise’s lowest domestic opening since 2007’s “Lions for Lambs.”

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The Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed satire follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions trigger a natural disaster, giving Cruise a rare departure from the blockbuster action roles that have dominated much of his recent career.

The film also faced stiff competition from “Verity,” the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, which reportedly opened with $33.6 million. Other strong performers included “Resident Evil,” Brad Pitt’s “Heart of the Beast” and Robert Pattinson’s “Primetime.”

“Digger” had generated considerable awards buzz ahead of its release and appeared on several early Oscar watchlists. That enthusiasm cooled somewhat after advance screenings drew mixed reviews.

Still, Cruise has kept his response upbeat, focusing less on the opening-weekend numbers and more on the work he and the film’s cast and crew created together.

What Has Tom Cruise Said About His Career?

Cruise also spoke about his approach to filmmaking during an onstage conversation following a Los Angeles screening of “Digger” earlier in the week.

“My hope is always that the films would do well enough that I would have that opportunity to do it again,” he said, as reported by THR.

For Cruise, getting another opportunity to make movies appears to matter more than taking success for granted. “People want to see real things. This career, we have to work to do it. It was never handed to any of us. I want you to know that.”

Those comments echo how Cruise has approached much of his career, regularly emphasizing the work behind a production and the crews that make it possible.