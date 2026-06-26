Angelina Jolie’s Ex ‘Looks Unrecognizable’ In Photo With His 17-Year-Old Son

Before Angelina Jolie tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2014 (and divorced in 2019), she called Billy Bob Thornton her husband between 2000 and 2003. However, from 1996 to 2000, the actress was married to her “Hackers” co-star, Jonny Lee Miller.

Now, Miller has been spotted spending time with his 17-year-old son and looks quite different from his days appearing as Dade Murphy in “Hackers” or Simon “Sick Boy” Williamson in “Trainspotting.”

Jonny ‘Beamed In the Snap with His Son Buster’

“Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller looked unrecognizable as he posed in a snap with his son this week,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday, June 26. “The actor, 53, looked worlds away from his Simon ‘Sick Boy’ character from the 1996 film as he sported a more rugged look and thick moustache.”

Miller took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to share the photo that shows him as he “beamed in the snap with his son Buster, 17, at an Oasis gig,” the Mail explains.

In the caption of his post, the loving father wrote, “The greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

“Jonny shares Buster with his ex wife Michele Hicks who he was married to from 2008 to 2018,” the Mail tells those who aren’t aware.

Of course, the Mail adds that “[p]revious to this he was married to Angelina Jolie,” and these days, the two happen to have the kind of relationship that many people would love to have with their former partners.

Angelina Has Talked About Her Current Relationship With Jonny

Although it’s been over 25 years since Miller and Jolie ended their marriage, that doesn’t mean it was the end of their relationship.

In February 2025, she appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and opened up about how things stand between her and her ex-husband, according to People.

Before Jolie and the audience watched clips from movies that she has been in over the years, including “Hackers,” she told those in attendance, “I was just saying to somebody, it’s really funny because I think you’re starting with Hackers, right? Yeah, it’s Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people.”

“Amazing. It’s so nice to see it,” Jolie said after watching the “Hackers” clip. “Actually, it’s funny, I don’t really watch my own films, and so I [don’t] think I’ve seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I’m so happy.”

In fact, Jolie and Miller’s sons happen to have their own relationship.

In June 2021, “Jolie was … spotted visiting the apartment building of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller” in New York City, People noted while pointing out that “[t]he exes have remained good friends over the years.”

People also mentioned that a source informed the publication “that Miller’s son and [Jolie’s son] Knox are friends and that they were also there the night Jolie was spotted leaving Miller’s place.”